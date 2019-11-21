Latest Stories

Sea Fever
Tag: Fangrrls
Sea Fever's Neasa Hardiman on why inclusivity was crucial to her sci-fi thriller
Maruaders #1 (variant by Russell Dauterman)
Tag: Comics
Ahoy Muties! Gerry Duggan on Kitty Pryde, X-Men pirate, and her Marauders
mad about nov 21
Tag: Movies
What's Everybody Mad About This Week?!: Star Trek movies, Black Christmas goes soft, and the Snyder Cut
Stargirl DC Universe Brec Bassinger
Tag: TV
DC Universe series Stargirl to air on The CW immediately after streaming premiere
the-last-kingdom-skade-38
More info i
Credit: Netflix
Tag: Fangrrls
Tag: Podcast
Tag: TV

Just a Couple of Arselings: The Last Kingdom Podcast - Season 3, Episode 8

Presenters
alyssa_fikse.jpg
Alyssa Fikse
HormoneMonstressProfilePic
Jessica Toomer
Nov 21, 2019

Hosts Alyssa Fikse and Jessica Toomer are given a gift that they've been waiting for in the eighth episode of The Last Kingdom's third season.

After watching Skade torment Uhtred all season, it was particularly satisfying to see our favorite warrior rid her from this mortal coil. Now that he's free from the curse, he can get back to what he does best: saving Alfred and the rest of Wessex's bacon. Edward's wedding is on the horizon, which means that everyone is on edge. Everyone keeps reminded Alfred that he is going to die soon, which must get exhausting to hear, and Aethelwold is doing all he can to exploit the impending choas in the king's forever absence.

Uhtred sneaks into Winchester to tell Thyra of his quest to save Ragnar's soul and to get some of her blood, which doesn't sit too well with her priest of a husband. However, while he's in the city, Uhtred gets the chance to have one last conversation with Alfred. Will these men be able to bury the hatchet and admit their true feelings?

Join FANGRRLS Jessica Lynn Toomer and Alyssa Fikse as they take you back in time and through every episode of Netflix's The Last Kingdom. Subscribe wherever you get your podcasts!

Tag: Fangrrls
Tag: Podcast
Tag: TV
Tag: Just a Couple of Arselings
Tag: the last kingdom
fangrrls_rightrail_burst
Top stories
fangrrls_rightrail_burst
Top stories
Sea Fever Sea Fever's Neasa Hardiman on why inclusivity was crucial to her sci-fi thriller
Yoshi's Crafted World The joy of easy cute games
bill and ted socrates smile Why we thirst over Theodore 'Ted' Logan's good-hearted Golden Retriever sincerity
Sign out: