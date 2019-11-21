Just a Couple of Arselings: The Last Kingdom Podcast - Season 3, Episode 8

Hosts Alyssa Fikse and Jessica Toomer are given a gift that they've been waiting for in the eighth episode of The Last Kingdom's third season.

After watching Skade torment Uhtred all season, it was particularly satisfying to see our favorite warrior rid her from this mortal coil. Now that he's free from the curse, he can get back to what he does best: saving Alfred and the rest of Wessex's bacon. Edward's wedding is on the horizon, which means that everyone is on edge. Everyone keeps reminded Alfred that he is going to die soon, which must get exhausting to hear, and Aethelwold is doing all he can to exploit the impending choas in the king's forever absence.

Uhtred sneaks into Winchester to tell Thyra of his quest to save Ragnar's soul and to get some of her blood, which doesn't sit too well with her priest of a husband. However, while he's in the city, Uhtred gets the chance to have one last conversation with Alfred. Will these men be able to bury the hatchet and admit their true feelings?

Join FANGRRLS Jessica Lynn Toomer and Alyssa Fikse as they take you back in time and through every episode of Netflix's The Last Kingdom. Subscribe wherever you get your podcasts!