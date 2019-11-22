Just a Couple of Arselings: The Last Kingdom Podcast - Season 3, Episode 9

Hosts Alyssa Fikse and Jessica Toomer mourn the loss of a divisive, key character in the penultimate episode of The Last Kingdom's third season.

With one foot already in the grave, Alfred and Uhtred have a long-overdue heart-to-heart while the kingdom celebrates Edward's marriage. Both men have plenty to apologize for and they heal their rift by taking a look back on their friendship, its highs and lows, before Alfred asks for one final favor from Uhtred.

Meanwhile, Aethelwold continues to plot his takeover, spewing rumors that Uhtred intends to go against Edward once Alfred is gone, and Aelswith uses Alfred's passing to dismiss his pardon and put Uhtred in jail. With the death of a king, the mood in Winchester is sour which puts Thyra in danger as some angry Saxons take out their anger on her in the worst of ways.

Join FANGRRLS Jessica Lynn Toomer and Alyssa Fikse as they take you back in time and through every episode of Netflix's The Last Kingdom. Subscribe wherever you get your podcasts!