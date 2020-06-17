Latest Stories

minority report
Tag: Movies
This Week in Genre History: Minority Report predicted our future
Candyman 2020
Tag: Movies
Director Nia DaCosta offers up a hauntingly relevant look at her new Candyman film
Doom Patrol S2 image
Tag: TV
WIRE Buzz: Doom Patrol debuts baddies in S2 clip; Aquaman to Fortnite; Murder House Flip S2
Black Widow
Tag: Movies
Wanna see Black Widow early, despite delay? Your best bet could be to join the NBA
Uhtred
More info i
Credit: Netflix
Tag: Fangrrls
Tag: Podcast
Tag: TV

Just A Couple Of Arselings: The Last Kingdom Podcast - Season 4, Episode 10

Presenters
alyssa_fikse.jpg
Alyssa Fikse
HormoneMonstressProfilePic
Jessica Toomer
Jun 17, 2020
Tag: Fangrrls
Tag: Podcast
Tag: TV
Tag: Just a Couple of Arselings
Tag: the last kingdom
Tag: Netflix

Arselings, we have reached the end of the line for now. The fourth season of The Last Kingdom has come to an end, and peace seems to be an option for the time being. Different from the Danish warlords that came before him, Sigtrygger was willing to broker for peace with Edward and Aethelflaed, setting up a more permanent residence in Northumbria for his people... and for Stiorra.

Uhtred reckons with his return to Cookham with a new sense of purpose — taking care of Edward's firstborn son, Aethelstan. As Aelswith clings to life (rooting for you, girl! Who thought we'd ever say that?), Aethelhelm sets himself up as even more of a threat than ever. Will his sway over Edward continue to grow, or will the king learn from past mistakes? Will Brida survive giving birth under a tree alone? Do those looks between Finan and Eadith mean that love is on the horizon? Will Uhtred ever get Bebbanburg back? Well, they better give us a fifth season to answer these questions and more. Until then, destiny is all.

Join FANGRRLS Jessica Lynn Toomer and Alyssa Fikse as they take you back in time and through every episode of Netflix's The Last Kingdom. Subscribe wherever you get your podcasts!

Tag: Fangrrls
Tag: Podcast
Tag: TV
Tag: Just a Couple of Arselings
Tag: the last kingdom
Tag: Netflix
fangrrls_rightrail_burst
Top stories
fangrrls_rightrail_burst
Top stories
WAYHAUGHT_301_2 The (new) definitive ranking of every WayHaught kiss
SHIRLEY Michael Stuhlbarg Elisabeth Moss Shirley is a master class in power dynamics and toxic relationships
roberta gregory 3 Pride-ographies: Roberta Gregory

Make Your Inbox Important

Like Comic-Con. Except every week in your inbox.

Sign-up breaker