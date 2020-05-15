Latest Stories

Jim Carrey Sonic the Hedgehog
Jim Carrey's Sonic performance was so good, Adam Sandler called him from the theater
Snowpiercer Season 1 hero
Snowpiercer was worth the wait to climb aboard, the new show's creators and star say
Freddy Krueger
How our favorite horror movie killers are handling quarantine
Scoob
Scoob! director reveals the big mysteries behind Scooby-Doo’s latest, greatest caper
the-last-kingdom-s4e4
Credit: Netflix
Just A Couple Of Arselings: The Last Kingdom Podcast - Season 4, Episode 4

Alyssa Fikse
Jessica Toomer
May 15, 2020
Hosts Alyssa Fikse and Jessica Toomer are bummed for Uhtred in Episode 4 of The Last Kingdom's fourth season as our favorite warrior is still licking his wounds after a major defeat at Bebbanburg.

Mercia is facing a real threat from the Danes, so Uhtred uses Cnut's sons as leverage in order to save Aethelflaed. However, the time for waiting is over, so Aethelflaed is riding to war, with or without her useless husband Aethelred. 

In taking decisive action like a baller, Aethelflaed basically forces the hands of Aethelred and Edward. If they go, they will look weak and following the leadership of a woman (the horror!). If they don't, they will look like they are abandoning their people. Whether they show up or not, it's all coming to a head at the Battle of Tettanhall and you can bet that it's going to be a bloody one.

All we can say is if you didn't believe in Aethelflaed before this episode (get with the program), the Lady of Mercia will for sure win you over with her willingness to fight and die for her people. We have no choice but to stan.

Join FANGRRLS Jessica Lynn Toomer and Alyssa Fikse as they take you back in time and through every episode of Netflix's The Last Kingdom. Subscribe wherever you get your podcasts!

