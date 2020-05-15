Just A Couple Of Arselings: The Last Kingdom Podcast - Season 4, Episode 4

Hosts Alyssa Fikse and Jessica Toomer are bummed for Uhtred in Episode 4 of The Last Kingdom's fourth season as our favorite warrior is still licking his wounds after a major defeat at Bebbanburg.

Mercia is facing a real threat from the Danes, so Uhtred uses Cnut's sons as leverage in order to save Aethelflaed. However, the time for waiting is over, so Aethelflaed is riding to war, with or without her useless husband Aethelred.

In taking decisive action like a baller, Aethelflaed basically forces the hands of Aethelred and Edward. If they go, they will look weak and following the leadership of a woman (the horror!). If they don't, they will look like they are abandoning their people. Whether they show up or not, it's all coming to a head at the Battle of Tettanhall and you can bet that it's going to be a bloody one.

All we can say is if you didn't believe in Aethelflaed before this episode (get with the program), the Lady of Mercia will for sure win you over with her willingness to fight and die for her people. We have no choice but to stan.

