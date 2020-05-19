Just A Couple Of Arselings: The Last Kingdom Podcast - Season 4, Episode 5

Another king kicks the bucket on the latest episode of The Last Kingdom, but we can't say we're too sorry to see him go.

Aethelred was mortally wounded at the battle of Tettenhall but he clings to life long enough to (sort of) make amends with the women he screwed over during his reign. Sadly, this power vacuum means Edward and the Ealdormen are back on their sexist B.S. and Aetheflaed is their next target.

A betrayal, a gruesome murder, and another Ragnarson kid pops up this episode but really, all we care about is watching the domestic bliss of the Cookham crew. #SorryNotSorry

Join FANGRRLS Jessica Lynn Toomer and Alyssa Fikse as they take you back in time and through every episode of Netflix's The Last Kingdom. Subscribe wherever you get your podcasts!