Just A Couple Of Arselings: The Last Kingdom Podcast - Season 4, Episode 6

Season 4 of The Last Kingdom features something that in this day and age feels particularly eerie: the plague. There is no way they could have foreseen the global pandemic (unless they're witches, which, maybe), but Episode 6 brings about "the sickness," and the pandemonium that ensues feels particularly familiar.

Uhtred and his men try and keep a gaggle of children safe while on the run from armies and disease, showing that while they may be more adept with swords, these dudes can start up a Babysitters Club in the near future if they're looking for a career change. Aethelflaed is also on the run after escaping from her bratty brother (remember when he decided to lock her up when she dissented?) who has his hands full with some very discontented Mercians lords.

Meanwhile, Brida is in a bad way in Wales. Our favorite warrior woman was never meant to be a slave, so it's only a matter of time before she gets her revenge.

