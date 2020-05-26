Just A Couple Of Arselings: The Last Kingdom Podcast - Season 4, Episode 7

There's a new Viking in town, arselings, and he's about to become a major player in this fight for a united England.

But first, The Last Kingdom needs to get its house in order which is what Edward tries to do in the show's seventh episode. He's arguing with Ealdormen, crashing Wittans, and throwing his allies in prison. Not a good look. He does reach an understanding with Uhtred though only after Aethelhelm tortures the poor guy for a bit.

Elsewhere, Eadith and Osferth panic over how to save Aelfwynn, and Brida is rescued by a new Danish conqueror with ties to Cnut and plans to find his own path to glory.

