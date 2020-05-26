Latest Stories

LMNO Speilberg alien game
Unearthed footage of Steven Spielberg’s unfinished alien road-trip game 'LMNO' looks ahead of its time
Tenet
Why Christopher Nolan blew up a real 747 for one of Tenet’s biggest action scenes
Film director and producer Doug Liman
WIRE Buzz: Doug Liman directing Tom Cruise in actual space; Doctor Whos uniting for audiodrama trilogy
Labyrinth (1986)
The labyrinthine journey to a Labyrinth sequel: Everything you need to know
Sigtryggr-The-Last-Kingdom
Credit: Netflix
Just A Couple Of Arselings: The Last Kingdom Podcast - Season 4, Episode 7

Jessica Toomer
Alyssa Fikse
May 26, 2020
There's a new Viking in town, arselings, and he's about to become a major player in this fight for a united England. 

But first, The Last Kingdom needs to get its house in order which is what Edward tries to do in the show's seventh episode. He's arguing with Ealdormen, crashing Wittans, and throwing his allies in prison. Not a good look. He does reach an understanding with Uhtred though only after Aethelhelm tortures the poor guy for a bit. 

Elsewhere, Eadith and Osferth panic over how to save Aelfwynn, and Brida is rescued by a new Danish conqueror with ties to Cnut and plans to find his own path to glory. 

Join FANGRRLS Jessica Lynn Toomer and Alyssa Fikse as they take you back in time and through every episode of Netflix's The Last Kingdom. Subscribe wherever you get your podcasts!

