Just A Couple Of Arselings: The Last Kingdom Podcast - Season 4, Episode 8

As The Last Kingdom nears the end of its fourth season, the stakes feel higher than ever. After the death of Aethelred, as ineffectual as he was, the lords of Mercia are all looking for a power grab. Edward throws his political weight behind Uhtred as Mercia's interim ruler, but Uhtred knows who deserves that honor more: Aethelflaed.

Unfortunately, this means the end of Uhtred and Aethelflaed's romance. Duty and honor over love and all that. However, these two remain strong allies even if the making out is over, which is a good thing because a new threat is gathering power. Sigtrygger is different than the Danish lords that have come before him. He's patient, he's measured, and he's not just looking for bloodshed. This might piss Brida off, but it might make him an even bigger danger than the warlords that have come before him.

Join FANGRRLS Jessica Lynn Toomer and Alyssa Fikse as they take you back in time and through every episode of Netflix's The Last Kingdom. Subscribe wherever you get your podcasts!