Just Beyond: Goosebumps meets Twilight Zone in first trailer for Disney+'s new R.L. Stine anthology series

Viewer beware, you're in for a scare... with the first trailer for Just Beyond. Based on the BOOM! Studios YA comic of the same name (written by Goosebumps and Fear Street creator, R.L. Stine), the eight-episode anthology heads for Disney+ in October.

The official press release teases a collection of "astonishing and thought-provoking stories" about witches, aliens, ghosts, parallel dimensions, and more. Each episode will feature an entirely new cast of characters "who must go on a surprising journey of self-discovery in a supernatural world."

Seth Grahame-Smith (author of Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter and one of the writers behind HBO Max's upcoming Green Lantern series) serves as writer, executive producer, and showrunner.

Watch the trailer (set to "Anything Goes") below:

Video of Just Beyond | Official Trailer | Disney+

"I grew up watching Twilight Zone reruns and the original Amazing Stories with my parents,” Grahame-Smith said in a statement when the project was first announced in May of 2020. “I've always wanted to make a genre anthology series that families could enjoy together, and do it in a way that delivered for kids and adults alike. R.L. Stine has been a part of millions of childhoods, and Disney+ has already proven itself as a place that knows how to make high-quality shows for the whole family. I couldn't be more excited to be working with both of them."

"Back in the day, we had a Goosebumps HorrorLand attraction at Walt Disney World,” added Stine, who is a co-executive producer. “It was one of the thrills of my life. Now I'm thrilled to be back with Disney for the TV series based on my graphic novels. Writing Just Beyond for BOOM! Studios has been a joy from the beginning, and I'm so happy to have the wonderful screenwriter Seth Grahame-Smith bring the series to life on Disney+. How lucky can I be?"

David Katzenberg, Aaron Schmidt, David Walpert, Marc Webb, Ross Richie, Stephen Christy, and Mark Ambrose also serve as executive producers. Webb (The Amazing Spider-Man) directed the first two episodes.

All eight episodes of Just Beyond arrive on Disney+ Wednesday, Oct. 13 as part of the platform's "Hallowstream" campaign.