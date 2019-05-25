Just Cause 4: Los Demonios, Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers and this week's Gamegrrl news

The unofficial beginning of summer is upon us, not that you can tell from the weather. The kids want to go to the beach anyway, which means dragging out the sunscreen. You just can’t wait to inhale the aerosol spray as you protect the little ones from the sun while they try to squirm away. Can’t really blame them. You hate it as well. Plus, the sand sticks to it and everything else. You still haven’t gotten it all out from last year’s beach trips. You know, it really is too cold, and maybe you can convince the kids to stay home for a pizza party while you take a break for some video games. Here is the top Gamegrrl news for the week ending May 25, 2019.

It’s been a crazy week. We’re getting a Just Cause movie from John Wick creator Derek Kolstad, following the adventures of Rico Rodriguez as he tries to stop the Black Hand. Not sure how we’re going to play with physics in a film, but the effects should be fun. There is also that unconfirmed news that Laeta Kalogridis is set to adapt the long-beloved game Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic into a film. Anyone else excited for Bastila Shan and hearing HK-47 call people “meat bags?” Add that to the Mortal Kombat movie release date news from the end of last week and we’ve got something to be excited about, post-Game of Thrones. Oh, and Sonic the Hedgehog, who is getting a character redesign, is also changing premiere dates. The film has been pushed back from November 8, 2019 to February 14, 2020.

Video of Just Cause 4: Los Demonios [ESRB]

Speaking of Just Cause, we’re getting some new DLC called Los Demonios for Just Cause 4. You can check out the trailer above. Rico and Javi are checking out a newly-discovered temple on the shore of Solis. Of course, the Black Hand releases an ancient demonic force. Aren’t they just like that?

Here is the info for you: “A parasitic infestation now spreads across Solis, terrorizing its inhabitants and attacking any Black Hand forces that stand in its way. Rico must tackle a horrifying new threat and seek out answers to eradicate the demon invasion from the island permanently, before it’s too late!” In the DLC we’ll have new missions and get to fight possessed soldiers. There are new weapons and new equipment like the Demon Crossbow and the Demon Egg Supply Drop. Gold Members/Expansion Pass owners get early access starting June 26. Everyone else can check it out on July 3.

Video of PUBG MOBILE x Godzilla: King of the Monsters Trailer

Since much of our news is connected to movies this week, it will be no surprise that we got a PUBG MOBILE x Godzilla: King of the Monsters crossover trailer this week. Here is the info for you: “PUBG MOBILE and Godzilla: King of the Monsters have teamed up in our latest crossover. Find the marks left by Godzilla, the gear used to track the massive behemoth, and collect Godzilla: King of the Monsters themed items in PUBG MOBILE, then see Godzilla: King of the Monsters in theaters May 31st!”

Video of MARVEL ULTIMATE ALLIANCE 3: The Black Order - X-Men Trailer - Nintendo Switch

We’ve also got the Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3: The Black Order - X-Men trailer for Nintendo Switch. Here is the info for you: “Assemble your ultimate team of Marvel Super Heroes from a huge cast including the Avengers, the Guardians of the Galaxy, the X-Men, and more! Team up with friends to prevent galactic devastation at the hands of the mad cosmic tyrant Thanos and his ruthless warmasters, The Black Order when the Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3: The Black Order game releases July 19, 2019!” We’re getting characters like Spider-Man, Hulk, Captain America, Black Panther, Spider-Gwen, Wolverine, and Doctor Strange in a new story, exclusively for Nintendo Switch.

Video of DC Universe Online Coming To Nintendo Switch

DC Universe Online is coming as well. Daybreak Games announced that the MMO, which is currently available for PS4, Xbox One and Windows PC is on the way for Nintendo. You can head over to Gotham, Metropolis and more, and hang out with over 300 Marvel characters. You can create a “unique, customizable character with a variety of superpowers,” and battle with Batman, Wonder Woman, Superman, Joker and more though places like Titans Island, Themyscira, Atlantis and other DC locations.

Here is the info for you: “Lex Luthor has traveled back through time with news of a dire future: While the heroes and villains spent years battling amongst themselves, Brainiac has been feeding on their powers, building strength to return to Earth and destroy humanity. To change the future, Lex has come back to set off a device that bestows superpowers to thousands of everyday citizens and give humanity a fighting chance. Can Brainiac be stopped, or is this another nefarious Lex Luthor plot?

“For the first time, players and fans will be able to enter the DC Universe as an active force for good or evil. A massively multiplayer experience, DC Universe Online delivers unparalleled high-energy, physics-powered combat that brings the player’s extraordinary powers to life.”

Video of Battle Worlds: Kronos - Switch Trailer

As if that wasn’t enough, Battle Worlds: Kronos is coming for the Switch and you can check out the trailer above. THQ Nordic announced this week that the strategy game is on the way for the system. We’ll have touch screen controls and new pams, as well as a local multiplayer mode.

Here is the info for you: “Will our children and grandchildren still play Battle Worlds: Kronos in a few decades? We don't know yet, but if they do, they will know the game was on Nintendo Switch and offered great features like touch screen controls and new maps, specially designed for the hot seat local multiplayer mode.

“Players can experience three huge campaigns with over 60 hours of gameplay in total and face the challenge of a strong AI, commanding a wide range of ground, air and sea units. THQ Nordic and King Art Games will release Battle Worlds: Kronos for Nintendo Switch on June 11th, 2019 digitally and in retail stores for an SRP of $29.99.”

Video of FINAL FANTASY XIV: SHADOWBRINGERS - Job Actions

Finally, we got some info on Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers’ job actions. The software is available for download and gives us new footage, the new Hrothgar and Viera races in the character creator, which you can bring into the full game. We’re getting new Dancer and Gunbreaker jobs, and increased level cap, new raids and more. You can get the software and more info here

