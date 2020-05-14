Justice League Dark: Apokolips War: Lois Lane and Harley Quinn throw down in exclusive clip

Let's get ready to rumble!

An MMA-style fight between Lois Lane and Harley Quinn is probably something you never thought you'd see, huh? Justice League Dark: Apokolips War is full of little character surprises like that, as you can see in SYFY WIRE's exclusive clip below, debuting the DC smackdown of the century.

Looking to mount a final assault on Darkseid (Tony Todd), Superman (Jerry O'Connell), Constantine (Matt Ryan), Raven (Taissa Farmiga), Robin (Stuart Allan), and Etrigan (Ray Chase) go in search of Lane (Rebecca Romijn). What they find is an underground fighting ring, where Lois must defeat Harley (Hynden Walch) in hand-to-hand "negotiations" if the Suicide Squad is to join the larger fight.

Take a look at the exclusive clip (featuring Liam McIntyre's Captain Boomerang!) below:

Video of Justice League Dark: Apokolips War Exclusive Clip - “Now Or Later” | SYFY WIRE

Since they're married in real life, O'Connell and Romijn didn't have much trouble with their chemistry.

"It was really fun — not only working with my wife as Clark, but also as Superman," O'Connell told SYFY WIRE in a recent interview.

"There’s so much going on," Matt Ryan told us about the film in a separate interview. "There are so many characters we love that we lose, and others that we think are unexpected. I just think in terms of knitting everything together, they did a great job. To be part of that has been great and obviously, to have Constantine a part of that is great for the world in terms of the story."

"They’re out-gunned, out-manned, and are gonna need a lot of help, particularly as Darkseid is more powerful than we’ve ever seen him before," Jason O'Mara, voice of Batman, explained to SYFY WIRE in a third phone chat. "[You're] gonna need the help of Justice League Dark, [you're] gonna need Teen Titans, Suicide Squad — everybody — to rally against this common enemy."

Credit: Warner Bros.

Justice League Dark: Apokolips War was written by Ernie Altbacker and directed by the duo of Matt Peters and Christina Sotta. Rosario Dawson (Wonder Woman), Shemar Moore (Cyborg), Christopher Gorham (The Flash), and Rainn Wilson (Lex Luthor) make up the rest of the project's impressive voice cast.

The movie (rated R) is currently available to rent or buy on digital platforms. The 4K Combo Pack, Blu-ray Combo Pack, and DVD go on sale this coming Tuesday, May 19.