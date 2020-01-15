The Justice Society's legacy is on the line in new trailer for The CW's Stargirl

In her first appearances in the pages of DC Comics, Courtney Whitmore, aka "Stargirl," was established as part of a very important superhero legacy, and over the course of her early career she became part of the legacies of not one, but two different superheroes. Now, the latest trailer for the DC Universe series starring the character is emphasizing that legacy in a big new way.

Stargirl stars Brec Bassinger as Courtney, a high school student in the midst of adjusting to a new home, a new school, and a new stepdad. But unbeknownst to her, her stepdad, Pat Dugan (Luke Wilson), used to be Stripesy, the sidekick to the legendary now-dead hero Starman (Joel McHale), and as a result he's the keeper of Starman's Cosmic Staff. The Staff, in this version of events, has a mind of its own, and it's been waiting for a new champion to wield it. It turns out that Courtney is that new champion, who will take to the skies as the leader of a new generation of heroes, Stargirl.

While past trailers have already laid out Courtney's relationship to the Cosmic Staff, the latest trailer for Stargirl — released Tuesday night as part of the finale festivies for the Crisis on Infinite Earths crossover event — also emphasizes the character's place as part of the legacy of the Justice Society of America. The JSA, DC Comics' first superhero team, is a key part of the past in the continuity of this series, and Pat notes that they "died saving the world." Now, by taking up the Cosmic Staff, Courtney has become a key player in whatever the next phase of the Justice Society will be.

Video of Stargirl | Destiny | Season Trailer | The CW

The trailer also shows us a few new glimpses of what the JSA-less world will look like, including a good look at members of the Injustice Society like Dragon King, Tigress, and even a shadowy Solomon Grundy. Plus, Pat's not just going to sit by while his stepdaughter does all the work. He's also apparently preparing to suit up in his robotic armor known a S.T.R.I.P.E. It'll be very interesting to see how all this JSA legacy factors into the story as the series goes on, particularly since the "Starman" of the show is actually a hybrid character combining elements of Starman and the Star-Spangled Kid.

Stargirl premieres this spring on DC Universe. New episodes will air on The CW, alongside other DC Comics series, the day after their streaming premiere.