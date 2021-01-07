WIRE Buzz: Justice Society: WWII movie announces voice cast; James Purefoy drinks up Discovery of Witches; more

Warner Bros. Home Entertainment is getting ready to fight Nazi scum with the official voice cast for Justice Society: World War II. Thanks to The Hollywood Reporter, we now know that Matt Bomer (Doom Patrol) and Stana Katic (Castle) are leading the feature as Flash and Wonder Woman, respectively; the two actors previously worked together on 2013's Superman: Unbound. Bomer teased his involvement with the project over the summer, stating: "I'm not allowed to give details, but you might just hear a familiar voice in that film," Bomer teased. "I don't know who it is..."

The rest of the heroic lineup includes Black Canary (Arrow's Elysia Rotaru), Steve Trevor (The Twilight Zone's Chris Diamantopoulos), Hawkman (The Mandalorian's Omid Abtahi), Hourman (Overwatch's Matthew Mercer), Jay Garrick (JoJo's Bizarre Adventure's Armen Taylor), Aquaman (The Flash's Liam McIntyre), Iris West (The Handmaid's Tale's Ashleigh LaThrop), Charles Halstead/Advisor (The Magicians' Geoffrey Arend), Dr. Fate (DuckTales' Keith Ferguson), and U.S. President Franklin Delano Roosevelt (Spider-Man PS4's Darin De Paul).

Created by Gardner Fox and Everett E. Hibbard, the Justice Society of America first debuted in the early 1940s — around the same time that America entered the Second World War.

Check out a first look image in the tweet below:

Jeff Wamester (known for helming episodes of Disney XD's Guardians of the Galaxy TV series) directed the film, working off a screenplay by Meghan Fitzmartin (Supernatural) and Jeremy Adams (Batman: Soul Of The Dragon). Jim Krieg (Batman: Gotham by Gaslight) and Kimberly S. Moreau (Batman vs. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles) are producing alongside Butch Lukic (the former storyboard artist for Batman Beyond is on board as supervising producer).

Justice Society: WWII will be the second DC Animation release of 2021 after Batman: Soul of the Dragon (watch an exclusive clip right here), which goes on sale this month. The third project is a two-part adaptation of Jeph Loeb and Tim Sale's seminal storyline, Batman: The Long Halloween.

James Purefoy (Altered Carbon, Pennyworth) got to play the vampiric father, Philippe, in Season 2 of A Discovery of Witches with a little bit of help from a friend.

That friend was Matthew Goode, who stars as Matthew on the show, a vampire who also happens to be the son of Purefoy’s Philippe. The two actors were apparently out at a bar one evening when Goode got an interesting text.

“Matthew got a message from [A Discovery of Witches executive producer] Jane Tranter with three possibilities of actors they were considering to play Philippe," Purefoy told Entertainment Weekly. "We had one or two negronis, [and] we concocted a text back that said, 'Their career was finished and had been; they'd been around the block too many times. But James Purefoy, what a wonderful choice that would be.' It was a set-up really. I'm hoping they're happy with what I did. But we concocted that at a bar in Portugal one night."

Philippe is a key character in the Deborah Harkness novels on which the series is based. Purefoy also told EW that his focus for the part was to appreciate Phillipe's power as a centuries-old vampire. “There is something rather awesome in the true sense of the word, a sense of awe about playing somebody who has that level of physical prowess and power,” Purefoy explained. “Even if you don’t see it, knowing you embody that is a very powerful feeling.”

Despite his enjoyment playing the role, however, Purefoy admitted he was a bit disappointed he didn’t get to do certain vampire-like things on set. “Sadly, I didn’t get to sink my teeth into anybody’s throat,” he said. “I did figure if I was playing a vampire, I might just get the odd chance to do that.”

Season 2 of A Discovery of Witches will premiere Saturday, Jan. 9 on Shudder, AMC+, and Sundance Now.

Aliyah O’Brien will become a recurring cast member in Season 6 of DC's Legends of Tomorrow. According to Deadline, O'Brien will play a character named Kayla, "a fearsome warrior with a high body count and low patience for human incompetence."

(Photo by Andrew Chin/Getty Images)

O'Brien's TV credits include recurring roles on the sci-fi shows Continuum and Ascension. It's not clear yet how her role will interact with the rest of the Legends characters, especially since Sara Lance (Caity Lotz) was kidnapped by aliens in the Season 5 finale.

O'Brien is but the latest addition to Legends' ensemble cast, which in addition to Caity Lotz includes Dominic Purcell, Nick Zano, Maisie Richardson-Sellers, Tala Ashe, Matt Ryan, Jes Macallan, Olivia Swann, and Courtney Ford. The sixth season of DC's Legends of Tomorrow will air on The CW sometime in 2021.