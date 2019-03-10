Kaley Cuoco shares new glimpse of Harley Quinn animated series

While we’re waiting for DC Universe’s next animated series to premiere on the streaming service, its star was able to share a glimpse of what’s in store for us.

When DC first announced its new service, they treated fans with an influx of announcements. Not only would they be able to stream classics like Batman: The Animated Series, but they received a plethora of original programming. So far, Titans, Young Justice: Outsiders, and Doom Patrol have all exceeded expectations. Coming soon to the network will be Harley Quinn, an animated series featuring the voices of Kaley Cuoco (The Big Bang Theory) as Harley and Alan Tudyk (Firefly) as the Joker.

Other than the trailer released at NYCC, we’ve haven’t seen much else in regards to everyone’s favorite psychopath with a heart of gold. That is until Cuoco took to Instagram and posted some shots from her voice sessions.

Reported by Bleeding Cool, Cuoco shared photos from her POV in the booth recording. Not only to get to see shots of Harley in both her classic and modern costumes, but also the character design of Tudyk’s Joker. Well, we know what he’ll look like before Harley ultimately kicks the you-know-what out of him.

Harley’s character evolution has been one of the more interesting ones over the years. We can’t wait to see how Cuoco adds to that legacy.

Harley Quinn will debut in mid-October 2019 on DC Universe.