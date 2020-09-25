Kanan's destiny revealed! Star Wars Rebels Season 4 kept emotions high [Jabba the Pod 3.12]

Redemption often comes through sacrifice, and Star Wars is full of multiple characters playing out that journey. Kanan Jarrus of Star Wars Rebels is a notable inclusion — he is only redeeming himself from an extended period of selfishness (not from killing rooms full of children), but his ultimate enlightenment is no less bright.

Young Caleb Dume, padawan to Depa Billaba, likely thought that he embodied all of the selflessness that Jedi were supposed to come pre-packaged with. After Order 66, he had to change his entire persona, and the man known as Kanan Jarrus was born. He was not selfless at all (he was a survivor and did what he had to do), until he crossed paths with Hera Syndulla and joined her rebel cell. Even then, his motives were more about loving this gorgeous twi'lek and less about doing the right thing.

That would change, and change drastically over the course of Rebels' four seasons. By the time we hit the second half of the final season, Kanan Jarrus has not returned to the dogmatic, prescribed selflessness of Caleb Dume. He's found the real thing, and any trace of selfishness is gone. There's only one thing left for him to do to complete his journey: sacrifice.

Such is the way of things in the episodes "Jedi Night" and "DUME." Our heroes over on Jabba the Pod are breaking it all down, and are also going over what Emmy night was like with Mando in the mix, Cassian Andor directorial changes, rumors run rampant, and more. Brian, Caitlin, and Matt may also be creating a new action/adventure/mystery series starring Depot Krennic, a detective who plays by his own rules.

