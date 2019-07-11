Darth Yeezy? Kanye West is building low-income housing based on Star Wars

A laundry list of adjectives are often used to describe rapper Kanye West, but thankfully, "boring" is never one of them. During a recent chat with Forbes, the musician/music producer revealed his plans for low-income housing units based on the iconic domed abodes on Tatooine seen in 1977's Star Wars: A New Hope.

"Inspired by Luke Skywalker’s childhood home, West has been working with a team to design prefabricated structures that sport the same austere aesthetic, with the goal of deploying them as low-income housing units," reads the report. "He tells me they could be used as living spaces for the homeless, perhaps sunk into the ground with light filtering in through the top."

That's definitely the most creative way we've ever seen for securing a coveted spot on the prestigious Jedi Council.

A self-confessed fan of the series, West has referenced Star Wars in at least two of his songs: "Gone" and "Guilt Trip," both of which contain nods to Anakin Skywalker and Chewbacca. According to a story from 2017, he also tried to get Lucasfilm to cast him in one of the franchise spin-offs, which have since been put on the back burner.

Credit: Lucasfilm & Bruce Glikas/Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic

Growing up on the famous desert planet known for its double suns, Luke (Mark Hamill) was raised on a simple moisture farm by his Uncle Owen Lars (Phil Brown) and Aunt Beru (Shelagh Fraser) until Obi-Wan Kenobi (Alec Guinness) helped him fulfill his destiny of reviving the Jedi Order and restoring balance to the Force.

The Lars family homestead is perhaps best remembered for the "Binary Sunset" moment in A New Hope when Luke, standing on a sandy ledge, observes the beautiful twin sunset on his home planet, wondering if there's more to life than moisture farming and droid-purchasing as John Williams' beautiful score swells to a beautiful crescendo.

The next Star Wars feature to hit theaters will be J.J. Abrams' Episode IX: The Rise of Skywalker on Friday, Dec. 20. Hamill will be returning as Luke for the very last time in the beloved franchise as a Force Ghost offering wisdom to Rey (Daisy Ridley).