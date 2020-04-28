WIRE Buzz: Karen Gillan & Aaron Paul board cloning thriller; Alex Kurtzman goes telekinetic

Genre vets Aaron Paul (Westworld) and Karen Gillan (Guardians of the Galaxy) have been cast in sci-fi movie Dual, The Hollywood Reporter confirmed today.

Hailing from writer Riley Stearns (The Art of Self Defense), the film follows a terminally ill woman (played by Gillan), who decides to have herself cloned, so as to ease the grief of her loved ones. When the woman miraculously recovers, her attempts to get rid of the clone leads to a court-mandated battle to the death.

Credit: Jerod Harris/Getty Images / Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Beulah Koale (Hawaii Five-0), Martha Kelly (Baskets), and Jesse Eisenberg (Zombieland) are set to co-star. The roles they and Paul will be playing have not been confirmed yet.

Stearns is also producing the project, but it's unclear if he'll direct it as well.

Alex Kurtzman isn't just interested in the world of Star Trek at CBS. His production company, Secret Hideout, recently picked up the screen rights to Jackson Ford's awesomely named book, The Girl Who Could Move Sh*t’ With Her Mind.

The story centers on Tegan Frost, a girl whose telekinetic abilities are used to carry out secret missions by the government. Just wanting to be normal, Tegan is forced to clear her name and unravel a conspiracy when a body — killed by psychic means — shows up at the location of her last job.

Writer Maria Lewis once described the novel as "Alias meets X-Men in a grimy L.A. setting."

Credit: Jemal Countess/WireImage & Orbit

Kurtzman is producing the adaptation with Heather Kadin, writes Deadline.

The Girl Who Could Move Sh*t’ With Her Mind is the first entry in Ford's "Frost Files" series. The sequel, Random Sh*t Flying Through the Air, goes on sale in July.

The first two episode of Serial Box's Black Widow collaboration with Marvel are now available in e-book and audiobook formats. A partnership between the two companies was announced last February.

Titled Black Widow: Bad Blood, the story kicks off with someone stealing Natasha Romanoff's blood. She sets off to find the culprit and ends up joining forces with Bucky Barnes (aka the Winter Soldier) who was a victim of blood theft as well.

Sarah Natochenny (Ash Ketchum in Pokémon) serves as narrator, reading scripts written by Lindsay Smith (Orphan Black: The Next Chapter) Margaret Dunlap (The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance), Mikki Kendall (Hood Feminism: Notes from the Women That a Movement Forgot), L.L. McKinney (A Blade So Black), and Taylor Stevens (Vanessa Michael Munroe series).

Credit: Serial Box/Marvel

Read a sneak peak of Bad Blood right here. New episodes will release weekly. If you don't want to wait, you can pick up the full 14-episode season all at once for $9.99.

A second Serial-Marvel title about Thor, titled Metal Gods, is currently available in its entirety.