Kate Mulgrew to reprise role of Captain Janeway in animated Star Trek: Prodigy

Kate Mulgrew has just confirmed she will reprise her role as Star Trek: Voyager's Captain Kathryn Janeway for Nickelodeon's upcoming animated series Star Trek: Prodigy.

The surprise announcement was made at the end of the virtual Star Trek Universe New York Comic Con panel on Thursday.

“Captain Janeway was held to a different standard than her predecessors,” said Executive Producer Alex Kurtzman in the announcement. “She was asked to embody an inhuman level of perfection in order to be accepted as ‘good enough’ by the doubters but showed them all what it means to be truly outstanding. We can think of no better captain to inspire the next generation of dreamers on Nickelodeon, than she.”

Star Trek: Prodigy follows a group of unruly teens who find a disused Starfleet ship and commandeer it for their own purposes. But of course, they may need some guidance from an older, wiser, experienced traveler of the stars. That, of course, is where Janeway comes in.

“When Alex Kurtzman called me over a year ago to propose this idea I was at first a little bit uncertain,” said Mulgrew. “I had invested every scintilla of my being in that woman. And I thought, an animated version of Janeway? I don’t know.”

But she then admitted that as she was talking to Kurtzman on the phone, “long-dormant longings to restore her started to stir. And I thought: this will be heavenly.”

Mulgrew added that she’s already started recording, and is happy that, with an animated series, she can endow Janeway with nuance she couldn’t do before.

“I was the first female captain, and now I’m going to be the first children’s captain. And what on earth could be better than that?” she said. “How thrilling to be able to introduce to these young minds an idea that has elevated the world for decades. To be at the helm again is going to be deeply gratifying in a brand-new way for me.”

Star Trek: Prodigy is being developed by Trollhunters writers Kevin and Dan Hageman, with Nickelodeon’s executive vice president for animation production and development Ramsey Naito overseeing the series.

Video of Star Trek: Prodigy BIG Casting Announcement at NYCC!

