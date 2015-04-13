Latest Stories

Katee Sackhoff creating and starring in new sci-fi series

Contributed by
don.jpg
Don Kaye
Apr 13, 2015

Everyone's favorite nerd goddess is getting firmly behind the wheel of her next project.

Deadline reports that Battlestar Galactica, Oculus and Riddick star Katee Sackhoff will star in a new sci-fi drama called Rain. The difference is that Sackhoff, who is teaming with Continuum production company Reunion Pictures on the project, has written the film and is also an executive producer.

Sackhoff will play the title character, a soldier of the future who sees firsthand how the long-term effects of global warming, the burning of fossil fuels and scientific experimentation with the balance of nature itself begin to have repercussions for the evolution of the human race.

Reunion Pictures rep Tom Rowe said, "With Rain, Katee has created a future world and a story that are compelling as both a sweeping vision and a very personal exploration of a civilization in harrowing decline by its own hand. She has written a great story, and we are excited to be working with her.”

Reunion produces not only Continuum for Syfy, but also Olympus, so it's conceivable that the channel might be their first stop when it comes to pitching Rain (disclaimer: Blastr is owned and operated by Syfy).

Sackhoff, meanwhile, is still co-starring in the crime drama Longmire, which is moving to Netflix, and she recently appeared in that viral Power Rangers short film that appeared online in February. And yes, there are fans out there who are still pining for her to play Captain Marvel.

Will you tune in and watch Sackhoff's Rain if it gets on the air?

Tag: Katee Sackhoff
Tag: Rain
Tag: Battlestar Galactica

