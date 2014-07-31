Latest Stories

Katie Cassidy, Eliza Dushku + Michelle Trachtenberg team up in trailer for The Scribbler

Contributed by
j8czzqsi_400x400.jpg
Trent Moore
Jul 31, 2014

It seems like all your favorite female sci-fi stars are coming together in one very cool-looking new cyberpunk flick. Say hello to The Scribbler.

The first trailer for the film, based on Image Comics’ title of the same name, stars Arrow’s Katie Cassidy, almost unrecognizable in the role of Suki. As the sci-fi punk look quickly indicates, this is a far cry from what fans have come to expect from from Cassidy in her role as Laurel Lance on The CW’s Arrow — and we absolutely love it.

Along with Cassidy, fellow sci-fi TV alums Eliza Dushku (Dollhouse) and Michelle Trachtenberg (Buffy the Vampire Slayer) pop up in supporting roles, making this film a fun watch just to get a look at this trio together on the screen at one time, kicking the crap out of each other.

The film itself looks like a trippy little tale, focusing on Cassidy’s character as she tries to use an experimental new procedure to burn out her multiple personalities. It’s loaded with big action, effects work, weird angles and a boatload of cyberpunk style. Go ahead and count us in for this one.

(Via Comic Book Movie)

