Katniss joins the war in new trailer for The Hunger Games: Mockingjay

In the wake of San Diego Comic-Con, Lionsgate has revealed a new trailer for The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1 — giving us a look at the aftermath of the latest games and the toll they've taken on Katniss (Jennifer Lawrence).

The trailer finds a near-traumatized Katniss thrust into the start of an all-out war as the rebellion takes root and starts pushing back against the ruthless President Snow (Donald Sutherland) and his stormtroopers army. But is Katniss up to the task?

We also get a look at the late Philip Seymour Hoffman’s Plutarch Heavensbee, as well as Julianne Moore’s President Coin, the leader of District 13. As the budget and acting credentials skyrocket with each new sequel, the last two installments look to be positively epic as the story pivots to focus on the larger canvas of the rebellion.

We’ve been wondering how director Francis Lawrence would handle the process of upping the stakes, and the footage here looks truly massive in scope. It’s hard to believe the story here all started with the relatively small, sub-$100-million-budget first installment in 2012. Katniss, and this franchise, have come a long way.

Check out the trailer below and let us know what you think:

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay: Part 1 opens Nov. 21, and Part 2 opens Nov. 20, 2015.

(Via /Film)