WIRE Buzz: Katy Keene canceled; Songbird gets 'Do Not Work' order; more

The CW has decided not to greenlight Katy Keene for a second season, per Deadline.

The show is a Riverdale spinoff that focuses on Katy Keene (Lucy Hale), a 20-something aspiring fashion designer and her roommate Josie McCoy (Ashleigh Murray), a Riverdale native and aspiring singer. In the show's first season, the two struggle to make it big in New York City along with their newfound friends (and existing Archie comic characters) Jorge/Ginger Lopez (Jonny Beauchamp) and Pepper Smith (Julia Chan).

Despite being a spinoff of the very popular Riverdale, Katy Keene struggled with ratings and was the only CW show not to be renewed for another season.

Although the CW has declined to move forward with the show, there's still a slim chance fans will get to see a Season 2. According to the trade, Katy Keene's producer, Warner Bros. Television, is exploring other options, including having it continue on its corporate sibling platform, HBO Max.

While the film industry is slowly starting up again, Songbird — a Michael Bay-produced thriller about a pandemic (of all things) starring Demi Moore, Craig Robinson, Paul Walter Hauser, and Peter Stormare — was put on hold by a Do Not Work Order from the industry actor's union, SAG-AFTRA.

“The producers have not been transparent about their safety protocols and that is something we obviously take very seriously,” a SAG-AFTRA representative told Deadline.

The concern over safety protocols appears to be COVID-related, though the trade notes that these types of Do Not Work Orders are often resolved once the proper paperwork is in place. As of today, however, film production is on hold for the project, which was hoping to utilize social distancing and innovative techniques in order to be one of the first films to be shot amidst the pandemic.

Now that Brie Larson (Captain Marvel) has played an MCU superhero, she’s decided to set her sights on an even more challenging task — becoming a YouTube superstar. To achieve this new, safer-at-home goal, Larson launched her own YouTube channel on Thursday.

In her first video, Larson explains that she started the channel because she sees YouTube as the “place to talk about things that are important and that matter.” She also shares some interesting tidbits about her career, including that she auditioned for (and didn’t get cast in) Star Wars, Hunger Games and the Terminator reboot.

Larson also reveals that she is a big video game fan and proudly shows off her Switch, on which she plays Animal Crossing and Fortnite. Her love of gaming precedes that though, as she shared (at roughly the mid-point of the 20-minute video above) that she threw her first boyfriend out of the house after telling her she was taking the challenge of winning the final level of Super Mario Galaxy too seriously.