Katy Perry rocks out with Pikachu in 'Pokemon' music video in honor of franchise's 25th birthday

Want to feel old? The Pokémon franchise is now a quarter of a century old. Yes, we've been trying to "catch em' all" for nearly three decades now. With new generations of Pocket Monsters being unveiled every other year or so, that goal still remains elusive, but that's okay. It's the journey, not the destination, right?

To help ring in the property's 25th anniversary, The Pokémon Company tapped Katy Perry for a new music video — "Electric" — featuring two of the most recognizable creatures of the entire series: Pikachu (pretty much the Mickey Mouse of the Pokémon world) and its first evolutionary form, Pichu. With lyrics like "Big world, gotta see it all" and "You've got the power now," the song underscores the sense of adventure, friendship, and self-determination exemplified within the long-running series.

“When I visited the Pokémon Café while touring Japan, I got so nostalgic. It took me back to my junior high years," the singer said in a statement. "So when I got the call to be a part of the 25th anniversary celebration alongside Post Malone and J Balvin, I was elated. The song’s themes — resilience, igniting your inner light — have guided my life and also parallel Pokémon’s story and characters. Pikachu is the evolved form of Pichu, so in the video, you see the younger version of me with Pichu and myself in the present day with Pikachu. We both evolve, yet retain a sense of playfulness."

"Katy Perry has created a vibrant anthem to help us celebrate 25 years of Pokémon with ‘Electric,’ an amazing song about recognizing one’s own journeys and evolving,” added Colin Palmer, VP of Marketing for The Pokémon Company International. "We also hope fans around the world enjoy seeing Pikachu team up with Katy in the music video for ‘Electric,’ which is a wonderful visual accompaniment to the inspirational song."

Shot in Hawaii, the video was helmed by Carlos López Estrada, co-director of Disney's Raya and the Last Dragon. Perry's collaborators on "Electric" are The Monsters & Strangerz, Jon Bellion, and Bruce Wiegner. The song will appear alongside 10 other tracks — including those performed by Post Malone and J Balvin — on Pokémon 25: The Album, which goes on sale this fall from Universal Music Group’s Capitol Records. The company has yet to announce the remaining eight participating artists.

Credit: The Pokémon Company International

"Pokémon is pulling out all the stops for P25 Music, and I’m thrilled to join the program as one of its premier collaborators,” Balvin said back in February. “I’m looking forward to adding my own unique flavor to this huge Pokémon party and adding more good vibes to the celebration.”

“I’ve been a Pokémon fan for a long time, so the opportunity to headline the Pokémon Day concert celebrating 25 years is awesome,” added Malone, who performed a virtual concert in honor of the milestone anniversary.

Three new Pokémon titles — Pokémon Brilliant Diamond, Pokémon Shining Pearl, and Pokémon Legends: Arceus — are set to launch between late 2021 and early 2022. “Trainers caught their first Pokémon in 1996 and began an adventure that has lasted 25 years," Pokémon Company CEO Tsunekazu Ishihara stated when the games were first announced earlier this year. "Through eight regions, many different platforms, and countless Pokémon encounters, they have strived to be the very best. We hope that fans of all ages will enjoy creating new memories while exploring the Sinnoh region in these new games."