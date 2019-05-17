Keanu Reeves says ‘very ambitious’ Bill & Ted Face the Music might need a bigger budget

It's pretty obvious that Keanu Reeves is excited to return for a third Bill & Ted movie. He just wishes they had more time to do so.

In an interview with Variety's Big Ticket podcast, Reeves spoke excitedly about Bill & Ted Face the Music, but lamented that they don't quite have the time or the budget to tell the story the way they'd like.

"We got some dough — not a lot. Not enough,” Reeves said. “We don’t have enough money. I want more shooting days. It’s a very ambitious story."

Given that Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure saw them travel through time, and Bill & Ted's Bogus Journey saw them journey across heaven and hell, one can only imagine what the ambitious script will hold for them on their third go-round.

The John Wick star also acknowledged the long road it's been getting Bill & Ted 3 made, recalling when he and co-star Alex Winter were first approached about doing a third film almost a decade ago. After working on some drafts with Bill & Ted creators Chris Matheson and Ed Solomon, the film "went through the shenanigans of show business rights and deals and stuff." As a result, the movie lingered in development hell for years.

Reeves has spoken previously about the challenges that have thwarted the trilogy's completion as recently as last summer. However, news that Bill & Ted Face the Music was happening was confirmed last October when Solomon revealed the film was, in fact, in pre-production.

Just this week, Solomon took to Twitter to seemingly confirm that the film will start filming in June.

So, with production slated to kick off next month, and Galaxy Quest director Dean Parisot at the helm, and a release date set for August 2021, we'll finally see what became of the time-traveling, dimension-hopping due of Bill S. Preston, Esq. and Ted "Theodore" Logan. Better known, of course, as Wyld Stallyns.

Bill & Ted Face the Music hits theaters on August 21, 2021.