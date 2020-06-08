'I never thought that it would happen': Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss talk The Matrix 4's 'beautiful' script

After nearly two decades since Revolutions opened in November of 2003, The Matrix series will finally be reloaded on the big screen next spring.

We have no idea what the story is about, other than the fact that it includes two of the original trilogy's heroes: Neo (Keanu Reeves) and Trinity (Carrie-Anne Moss). Be it John Wick or Jessica Jones, Reeves and Moss have moved on to other genre franchises over the last 17 years, never once thinking they'd swallow the red pill again and return to the virtual world of physics-defying action scenes and sleek black outfits.

"I never thought that it would happen. It was never on my radar at all," Moss told Empire Magazine. "When [the script] was brought to me in the way that it was brought to me, with incredible depth and all of the integrity and artistry that you could imagine, I was like, ‘This is a gift.’ It was just very exciting."

The screenplay was written by Lana Wachowski, Aleksandar Hemon (Sense8), and David Mitchell (Cloud Atlas). Wachowski, who helmed the first three groundbreaking films with her sister Lilly, returns to direct the hotly anticipated fourth installment.

Source: Warner Bros.

Also speaking with Empire, Reeves described the script as "beautiful" and telling "a wonderful story that resonated with me." He continued: "That’s the only reason to do it. To work with her again is just amazing. It’s been really special, and the story has, I think, some meaningful things to say, and that we can take some nourishment from."

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Neil Patrick Harris, Ellen Hollman, Brian J. Smith, Jessica Henwick, Jada Pinkett Smith, Toby Onwumere, Priyanka Chopra, and Jonathan Groff are all set to co-star in the movie. As of this writing, their characters and motivations still remain a mystery.

But what of Morpheus, famously played by Laurence Fishburne? There's been some speculation that the film will feature a young version of the resistance leader. Posting on Twitter last summer, Variety reporter Justin Kroll noted that the studio was reportedly looking at "a variety of actors to possibly play" a young Morpheus.

The Matrix 4 is still scheduled to download itself into theaters on May 21, 2021. The project still needs to wrap up a shoot in Berlin, however, which was put on hold as a result of the pandemic. Last month, the cast signed on to make themselves available through early July, should filming be allowed to safely resume.