Latest Stories

Ella Enchanted
Tag: Fangrrls
Keep it secret, keep it safe [Strong Female Characters #44]
Shazam! Dr Pepper
Tag: Movies
WATCH: We rank the weirdness of Shazam!
Doctor Who Season 11
Tag: Movies
WIRE Buzz: Doctor Who flies to Pluto TV; Game of Thrones soundtrack album; Deep Space Nine docu
Game of Thrones Season 3 The Rains of Castamere
Tag: Podcast
Making the Eight: Looking back on Game of Thrones Season 3
Ella Enchanted

Keep it secret, keep it safe [Strong Female Characters #44]

Presenters
unspecified.jpeg
Cher Martinetti
PChhibber_Headshot.jpg
Preeti Chhibber
e52a2901_1_copy.jpg
Courtney Enlow
Apr 9, 2019

Finally, the band's back together! Our feminist Voltron has fully reassembled to deliver you a brand-new episode of the SYFY FANGRRLS Strong Female Characters podcast, and we've got a lot to discuss.

This week, Cher, Preeti, and Courtney celebrate Archive of Our Own's Hugo nomination and John Cho's Cowboy Bebop casting, relate SO HARD to Tom Holland's inability to spoil everything, learn a thing or two about dolphin love, and honor the 15th anniversary of Ella Enchanted by breaking down the tropes of the Cinderella story and the wicked stepmother.

Check out the latest episode below.

From rebellion leaders to scream queens and everything in between, women have shaped sci-fi and fantasy since its inception. Each week Fangrrls founder & managing editor Cher Martinetti and contributing editor and author Preeti Chhibber celebrate the countless badass women in geek culture through funny, witty, and unfiltered deep dives into the nerdverse.

Click here for the podcast's RSS feed, and check out all previous episodes of the podcast here.

Subscribe on iTunes here.

Subscribe on Google's Play Store here.

Subscribe on Spotify here.

Tag: Fangrrls
Tag: Podcast
Tag: Strong Female Characters

Make Your Inbox Important

Get our newsletter and you’ll be delivered the most interesting stories, videos and interviews weekly.

Sign-up breaker
Sign out: