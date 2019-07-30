SDCC 2019: Kevin Conroy and Will Friedle share their Batman Beyond memories

Two decades ago, Warner Bros. animation decided to give fans a teenage Batman. The result was Batman Beyond, a futuristic sequel to the iconic Batman: The Animated Series. Kevin Conroy reprised his role as Bruce Wayne, but Will Friedle took over as the new Batman, Terry McGinnis. At San Diego Comic-Con 2019, Conroy and Friedle reunited to celebrate Batman Beyond’s 20th anniversary with the fans. They also spoke with SYFY WIRE about their memories of the show.

Conroy recalled feeling nervous when Adam West guest starred on Batman: The Animated Series as the Grey Ghost. However, West was more than gracious about passing on the torch to Conroy. In turn, Conroy conveyed the same spirit to Friedle, and their bond was evident during our time with them. Friedle even joked that since he’s now 42, it’s time for him to pass the torch to “Batman Beyond Beyond.”

Almost since the premiere of the series in 1999, there have been rumors about a live-action Batman Beyond. Naturally, both Conroy and Friedle had a few suggestions about who should play Bruce and Terry in the potential movie.

“My role, I think it would be great if it was Michael Caine,” noted Conroy.

“Do you know who I would have for your role?,” asked Friedle. “Honestly, Clint Eastwood. I think he’d be really, really cool.”

However, Friedle was insistent that Terry remain a teenager in any reboot, which meant that he didn’t agree with casting a known actor in his ‘20s.

For more fun Batman Beyond memories from Conroy and Friedle, check out the full video!