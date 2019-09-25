MCU architect Kevin Feige developing new Star Wars movie with Kathleen Kennedy

Kevin Feige is heading from the Marvel Cinematic Universe to a galaxy far, far away.

Disney has been reassessing its Star Wars plan of late, offering vague timelines on any post-Rise of Skywalker theatrical outings as the focus shifted to small screen offerings on Disney+. However, according to The Hollywood Reporter, Feige, the architect behind the massively successful MCU, will be developing a Star Wars movie of his very own.

"We are excited about the projects Kathy [Kennedy] and the Lucasfilm team are working on, not only in terms of Star Wars but also Indiana Jones and reaching into other parts of the company including Children of Blood and Bone with Emma Watts and Fox," said Walt Disney Studios co-chairman and chief creative officer Alan Horn, confirming with THR that Feige had discussed the matter this summer with himself, co-chair Alan Bergman, and Kennedy. "With the close of the Skywalker Saga, Kathy is pursuing a new era in Star Wars storytelling, and knowing what a die-hard fan Kevin is, it made sense for these two extraordinary producers to work on a Star Wars film together."

Details aren't exactly forthcoming on how Feige will fit into the vaguely defined plan for Star Wars moving forward, but it's clear Disney is looking to replicate the success its had across two-dozen MCU entries. After all, there was a time, not long ago, that Disney was banking on a new Star Wars film every year. That plan derailed like a Vandorian train filled with coaxium after last year's Solo: A Star Wars Story fell short of expectations — and box office receipts.

Rian Johnson, who helmed 2017's The Last Jedi, said last week that Disney and Lucasfilm were "still figuring out their schedule, their game plan" for future Star Wars movies, including his original trilogy. In fact, while Johnson's currently promoting his upcoming murder ensemble Knives Out, which closes down Fantastic Fest this year, he said that he may have time to fit another film in before he needs to return.

Likewise, Game of Thrones' creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss are still in talks to helm a Star Wars trilogy of their own, but details are equally vague on that front as well.

What we do know is that the first live-action Star Wars series, The Mandalorian, will premiere Nov. 12 with the launch of Disney+, with plenty more to follow. On the big screen, J.J. Abrams will bring The Skywalker Saga to a close with Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker when it opens in theaters Dec. 20.