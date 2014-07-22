Kevin Feige explains why Marvel's movie Quicksilver isn't like X-Men's

If you were worried that having two Quicksilvers floating around superhero cinema would be confusing, Marvel's Kevin Feige is here to assure you they don't have much more in common than a name.

Earlier this year, Evan Peters made quite an impact with what little screen time he had as the speedster Peter Maximoff in Fox's X-Men: Days of Future Past, so much so that many viewers considered his slow-motion takedown of a group of Pentagon guards to be the best sequence of the film. But as we've known for a while, Peters' version of Maximoff is not the only Quicksilver heading to the big screen. Aaron Taylor-Johnson will play a different version of the character, alongside twin sister Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) in next year's Avengers: Age of Ultron. For comic-book readers, alternate versions of the same character are quite common, as anyone who's read DC's various Crisis events or Marvel's Ultimate line will attest. Seeing the same superhero appear in two different movies, made by two different studios and played by two different actors within a year of each other, though, is rather less common, particularly if you only get your superhero fix via the big screen.

Feige's been making the press rounds quite a bit this week in anticipation of both San Diego Comic-Con and the release of Marvel Studios' next superhero adventure, Guardians of the Galaxy, and along the way he was asked if Marvel has made any changes to its version of the Quicksilver character to further set him apart (other than with casting and costume, of course) from the version put forth in Days of Future Past by Twentieth Century Fox.

First, Feige made it clear that Marvel didn't stray from the core power set of the character, noting that "there may be some things that look like [Days of Future Past], because he runs really fast, and time slows down if you want to be in his perspective while he's running fast." Other than similar powers, though, Feige said, "They may as well be two completely different characters."

So what sets the Marvel Quicksilver apart? Well, according to Feige, their version of the character simply has a more fleshed-out background and closer ties to another major character in the film. Namely his sister.

"We are very much playing up two things that [Days of Future Past doesn't] play with: one is his relationship with his twin sister, Wanda; the other is, his backstory as an Eastern European child of a war-torn country," Feige said.

The Marvel Studios president also noted that, while Fox's Quicksilver was really only a major player for one key action sequence in Days of Future Past, Marvel's Quicksilver will be an important presence throughout Avengers: Age of Ultron.

"...we follow him throughout the whole movie -- him and Wanda -- as it relates to their feelings about the Avengers and how that shifts and changes over the course of the movie. So it's a very different thing than coming out from one, unbelievably awesome showcase sequence of the movie, and much more interwoven throughout the entire movie."

So we may have two Quicksilvers on the big screen, but according to Feige they'll be playing up very different sides of Peter/Pietro Maximoff. Now we just have to see if Taylor-Johnson will be able to impress us like Peters did.

Avengers: Age of Ultron hits theaters May 1, 2015.

