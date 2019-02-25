Latest Stories

Kevin Feige says all the Marvel shows on Disney+ will tie in 'entirely' with the MCU

Benjamin Bullard
Feb 25, 2019

With the Marvel Cinematic Universe at a critical “what’s next?” moment, and Disney prepping its first wave of Marvel shows for a new streaming platform, there could have been some question about whether what’s coming — on both the big and small screens — would all connect.

But Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige is already settling that question even before this year’s first Marvel outing glimmers to life in theaters, telling Comicbook.com that everything Marvel that’s headed to Disney’s new TV service will be 100 percent tied in with the MCU.

“These will be Marvel Studios productions,” Feige reportedly told the website. “They will be entirely interwoven with both the current MCU, the past MCU, and the future of the MCU.”

That’s a bigger task than it might sound, especially considering Feige’s reference not only to the MCU’s future, but also its past. Devising a way for Tom Hiddleston’s new Loki series to acknowledge all that’s happened in the current phase of MCU films already has been a hot topic among Marvel fans. And a trio of new Marvel movies (Captain Marvel, Avengers: Endgame, and Spider-Man: Far From Home) will be stacking up even more MCU lore — all before the first Disney+ subscriber even has logged on, when the streaming service arrives this fall. 

Making TV shows that connect more directly with the MCU would be a subtle shift in tone from what we’ve come to expect from more isolated series like Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. and the New York-centric Marvel shows that appeared on Netflix. We’re still waiting with crossed fingers for news of a second life for everything that Netflix has canceled. But even though it appears unlikely that Daredevil and his New York friends will be showing up on Disney+ (at least in the immediate future), at least we know that they’d have to be firmly inside the MCU loop if they did. 

On the big screen too, there’s more MCU lore on the way, thanks to Marvel’s early work on bringing Jack Kirby’s The Eternals to theaters. Feige recently told Collider the Chloe Zhao-directed project is intended to introduce a complete ensemble, Guardians of the Galaxy-style, rather than “building up” a new character roster “as we did with the first Avengers.”

On the TV side, what Marvel projects are on the Disney+ table? Well, in addition to the Loki series, there’s also The Vision and Scarlet Witch, presumed to be bringing Paul Bettany (Vision) and Elizabeth Olsen (Wanda) straight over from the MCU. Farther off, there’s also a new Falcon and The Winter Soldier series rumored to be in the works — though details are still light. 

Feige already has said he wants Marvel’s Disney+ fare to tell more leisurely “campfire" stories with multi-episode narratives that linger over plot beats in a way that movies can’t do. It’ll be interesting to see how Marvel and Disney ensure these detail-rich new series stay faithful to MCU canon — while building up new lore of their own.

