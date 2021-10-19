Marvel’s Kevin Feige on that shocking Venom mid-credits scene: ‘It took a lot of coordination’

Those who have seen that game-changing mid-credits scene for Venom: They Might Be Carnage may still be trying to wrap their heads around what this could mean for future Marvel movies and Spider-Man-adjacent Sony films. And although MCU head honcho Kevin Feige is not saying much about the scene (granted, he’s usually a man of few words), he has admitted that yes, it took some work and a considerable amount of coordinating between the two studios.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter during the premiere for The Eternals on Monday, the Marvel Studio head said that the sequence took “a lot of coordination” from not only the folks at Sony, but also at Marvel.

“There was a lot of coordination — and if you don’t know all the coordination yet, I’m not going to be the one to tell you — but yes, between Sony and Marvel and the Venom team and the No Way Home team,” Feige told the media outlet. “We worked together on it.”

**SPOILER WARNING: The following contains major spoilers for Venom: Let There Be Carnage!**

The scene in question shows Eddie Brock (Tom Hardy) having been transported to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, where J. Jonah Jameson (J.K. Simmons) is on TV ranting about Spider-Man (Tom Holland). Considering the first trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home has Alfred Molina reprising his role of Doctor Octopus from Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man 2, it’s safe to assume that Eddie’s been pulled into the MCU through Dr. Strange’s spell. It also strongly implies that Venom could be one of many Spidey villains to appear in No Way Home (an implication that Let There Be Carnage director Andy Serkis confirmed in an interview with IGN last month).

But what does this mean for the Sony films? The original plan was to make a series of movies based on Spider-Man villains without the famous wallcrawler (see also: Morbius). But with Venom seemingly entering the MCU shortly after that Morbius trailer suggested that Michael Keaton would be reprising his role of the Vulture from Spider-Man: Homecoming, it seems as though the walls between the two narrative universes are being torn down.

Venom: Let There Be Carnage is in theaters now, while Spider-Man: No Way Home makes its way into theaters Friday, Dec. 17.