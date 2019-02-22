Kevin Feige says Black Widow movie won't be rated R, and 'was never going to be'

The long awaited Black Widow solo movie is finally in development, but Marvel fans who were hoping that Natasha Romanoff would be dropping some furious F-bombs while kicking her usual amounts of bottom might be a little disappointed today. Kevin Feige, the head of Marvel Studios, has confirmed that the Black Widow film will not be rated R.

In an interview with Comicbook.com, Feige addressed the rumors that this would be the first film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe to go the way of Deadpool and Logan. When asked if these rumors could officially be "squashed," Feige responded, "Yes. Correct."

The Black Widow movie will likely proceed in PG-13 fashion, just as Scarlett Johansson's super spy has been portrayed in the MCU thus far. That still allows for plenty of action. Apparently there was never a chance that Romanoff (or her movie) would go R-rated.

"It never was going to be," Feige said, adding, "Somebody writes, 'I hear it's R-rated!' And then everybody writes it up." He did not comment on when we can expect the movie — the current MCU slate as we know it only includes this year's trifecta of Captain Marvel, Avengers: Endgame, and Spider-Man: Far From Home. Feige did say, however, that "when there are ideas and when there are teams ready to go, we're not going to hold something back. We'll make it."

The as-yet-untitled film (Black Widow perhaps?) is currently being directed by Cate Shortland, based on a script by Jac Schaeffer. Johansson will star, but before she does, she'll have some Avenger-sized dust holes to deal with in April's Avengers: Endgame.