Kevin Feige promises that a transgender character is coming to the MCU very soon

More diversity is coming to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. During a recent Q&A event held by the New York Film Association, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige promised that a transgender character will be introduced into Disney's expanding comic book universe very, very soon.

"Yes, absolutely yes. And very soon, in a movie we’re filming right now," said Feige, who was recently promoted to the post of chief creative officer at Marvel. "I say when you're sitting at a table and if everybody looks like you, you're in trouble. You're not gonna get the best story out of that."

This comes on the heels of his previous commitment that Eternals (directed by Chloé Zhao, the movie hits theaters in November of this year) will feature the MCU's first substantial LGBTQ character.

"He's married, he's got a family, and that is just part of who he is," Feige said of the mysterious character back in April.

Video of NYFA Guest Speaker Series: Kevin Feige

On the topic of diversity, the Disney executive went on to reveal that Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (helmed by Destin Daniel Cretton, it opens in February 2021) will comprise "a 98% Asian cast."

"Shangi-Chi's gonna be so much more than a kung fu movie, but it has elements of that, which is what we're excited about," he said.

It was also during the NYFA chat where Feige talked about the second Doctor Strange movie. He compared Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness to the horror seen in '80s-era films from Steven Spielberg like Raiders of the Lost Ark, Poltergeist, and Gremlins.

The sequel, which is being directed by the returning Scott Derrickson, arrives in theaters on May 1, 2021. Connected to WandaVision on Disney+ (the series is now arriving this year), the follow-up movie will heavily feature Elizabeth Olsen's Scarlet Witch as a main character.

Lastly, Feige heavily hinted that the showrunners for the live-action Ms. Marvel and She-Hulk series coming to Disney+ will both be women.