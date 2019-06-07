WIRE Buzz: Kevin Hart gets Scrooged; G.I. Joe and Micronauts delay deployment

Kevin Hart is getting ready to go on a journey that will enlarge Kevin's heart, much like the Grinch before him.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Hart (Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle) has been tapped to headline a remake of the 1988 comedy Scrooged, starring Bill Murray and directed by Richard Donner. That particular holiday classic was something of a remake itself, being loosely based on Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol.

Hart's company, Hartbeat Productions, will produce the film. A search for a screenwriter is currently underway. The original film centered on a selfish TV executive (Murray) who needed to, as you may have gathered, learn the true meaning of Christmas — a lesson which some helpful yuletide ghosts are all too happy to provide. Also starring Karen Allen, the film was a moderate success in theaters, but has long since become a cult classic.

Video of Scrooged - 1988 - Trailer

There's no shortage of remakes and spins of A Christmas Carol, but this is the first time that a remake of the Scrooged-spin on the story has been attempted. Hart will next be heard in The Secret Life of Pets 2, and will be seen in the Welcome to the Jungle sequel in December.

Yo Joe! That said, "yo" a little later, if you don't mind.

Deadline reports that the next iteration of some manner of movie based on G.I. Joe is being moved — the Joes will no longer deploy on Mar. 27 of next year, as previously expected. Instead, they will receive deferred deployment, which will take place on Oct. 16, 2020.

Paramount, producers on the film along with Hasbro, are also shifting their new toy-based potential franchise, Micronauts, back a bit. A project based on the 1980s toy line will move from Oct. 16, 2020 (now that the Joes and Cobra are storming that date) and shift to June 4, 2021.

Video of 1977 MEGO Micronauts Commercial

Though there have already been two live-action G.I. Joe movies, it is thought that this new project will start from a fresh state. Micronauts will do the same, as nobody has done much with that property since, well, no one has ever done much with that property.

Here's hoping the G.I. Joe movie contains someone shouting, "Cobra LAALALALALALA!!!" This is a humble and serious request.