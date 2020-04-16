WIRE Buzz: LEGO unveils Star Wars A-wing; Killadelphia TV series in the works; more

First up, we've got some good news for all you rebel scum out there. LEGO has unveiled its latest building set from its Star Wars Ultimate Collector Series: the A-wing Starfighter model. The model of the starfighter that first appeared in Return of the Jedi measures 10.5” high, 16.5” long, and 10” wide.

It also comes with pivoting laser cannons, a removable canopy that allows cockpit access, an adjustable display stand, an information plaque, and an A-wing pilot figure, complete with cocky gesture. And the whole 1,673-piece set can be yours for $199.99.

Check out the pictures below ...

LEGO

LEGO

LEGO

LEGO

Pretty cool, huh? (Yeah, that pilot figure clearly thinks so!)

The model, which can be pre-ordered online, is available beginning May 1, just in time for fans to put it together on May the Fourth (heh).

Levantine Films has picked up the TV rights to Rodney Barnes’ and Jason Shawn Alexander’s best-selling comic book series Killadelphia: Sins of the Father, according to Deadline. Levantine will partner with Barnes to produce the series.

Launched by Image Comics in November 2019, the vampire noir follows Baltimore cop Jim Sangster Jr., who must return home to Philadelphia to bury his father, James Sangster Sr., a detective who died investigating a series of mysterious murders connected to a teenage boy, who thus far has eluded capture and has only been seen at night. As Jim Jr. investigates his father’s mysterious death, he learns that the teen is not exactly alive … and his father is no longer exactly dead.

Credit: Image Comics

Barnes, who told SYFY WIRE earlier this year that there were “great things happening in regards to developing Killadelphia for television,” described the story as one “with a political slant as well as a social component” that had been growing in his psyche since he “was eight or nine years old.”

Alas! A new TV spot for Disney's Artemis Fowl adaptation has been released just in time for its upcoming premiere on Disney+ on June 12 (after Disney moved the film off its original May 29 theatrical release due to the coronavirus epidemic).

The minute-long clip gives us some greater insight into what kind of trouble Artemis (Ferdia Shaw) will face as he works to save his criminal mastermind father (Colin Farrell), who has been kidnapped by a power-hungry race of fairies. As ransom, the young Fowl must steal the highly desirable magical artifact known as the Aculos. It's a device so powerful it threatens mankind. Yeah, it's really not the sort of thing you want in the wrong hands (or wings, for that matter).

Take a gander at the clip for yourself:

Video of Artemis Fowl | Streaming Exclusively June 12 | Disney+

If anyone's up for the task of facing an advanced underground civilization of fairies, it's probably a 12-year-old genius with a long family history of trouble-making. Thankfully Artemis doesn't have to do it all alone. He'll have help along the way with the aid of Butler (Nonso Anozie), Mulch Diggums (Josh Gad), and Captain Holly Short (Lara McDonnell), who we get to see a bit more of in the clip above, as well. Diggums' thievery should definitely come in handy, and Short's experience as an elven agent can't hurt either!

Hopefully Artemis and crew will be able to concoct a plan to save his father and the rest of humanity, too. Artemis Fowl is directed by Kenneth Branagh, and is based on the mega-popular Young Adult book series by Eoin Colfer. You can catch the film when it premieres on Disney+ on June 12.