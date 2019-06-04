WIRE Buzz: Killjoys reveals final season premiere date; SpongeBob gets a prequel

Today’s WIRE Buzz is all over the map, spanning the wide landscape of genres from Jumanji’s revival to SpongeBob’s prequel series to SYFY’s own Killjoys.

First, let’s address the hardcore cliffhanging that Killjoys pulled with its fourth season finale — and when exactly fans can expect the show to return for its final episodes. Creator Michelle Lovretta and showrunner Adam Barken knew the end was nigh, which is why they’ve been carefully plotting the sci-fi bounty hunter show’s final moments. Now fans know when they’ll start up.

According to an announcement Tuesday, Killjoys will begin airing its final season on July 19. Hannah John-Kamen, Luke Macfarlane, and Aaron Ashmore all return for some big moments jammed into the short promo announcing the final season’s premiere date.

Check it out:

Video of Killjoys | Final Season | July 19 at 10/9c

Next, Jumanji completes the strange cycle from “movie featuring a fake board game” to “movie featuring a fake video game” to “video game based on the movie featuring a fake video game.” Follow all that? The takeaway here is that the new Jumanji film is getting its own game tie-in.

Featuring the characters (and their stars’ likenesses) of Welcome to the Jungle, Jumanji: The Video Game looks to be a simple collecting video game with players searching out the Jewels of Jumanji while avoiding the perils of the jungle.

Take a look:

Video of JUMANJI: The Video Game - Announce Trailer | PS4

Jumanji: The Video Game hits PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC on Nov. 15.

Finally, a cartoon favorite is capitalizing on its iconic success in the way most legendary franchises do: with a prequel. SpongeBob SquarePants defined animated comedy for a generation and now it’s looking backwards for its younger fans.

Deadline reports that Nickelodeon has greenlit a series order of Kamp Koral, a 13-episode look at SpongeBob’s life as a camp-going preteen. The CG-animated series will be the first spin-off of the popular show, and the first big news concerning it since creator Stephen Hillenburg’s death.

The characters can expect to hang out around camp by Lake Yuckymuck when production starts on the series in June.