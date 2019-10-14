WIRE Buzz: Kingsman 3 spies a script; Salvation Day seeks big screen; more

It sounds like there's a plan in place for Kingsman 3.

Series star Taron Egerton confirmed at ACE Comic Con Midwest over the weekend that there is a script for a third Kingsman film. This would be in addition to the upcoming prequel, The King's Man, and the TV series in development.

"It’s a really neat idea," Egerton said (via ComicBook), explaining that he wanted to a chance to properly conclude the story of Eggsy, the character that launched his career.

"I would like to do one more because frankly, I’d like to say goodbye to [the character] in a befitting way and to finish the trilogy. All good things come to an end. It was always imagined as a trilogy and I think it’d be great to finish the story off because I’ve loved playing the character."

Mark Millar, who created the comic series the films are based on, confirmed in April of last year that director Matthew Vaughn "has a plan for two more" films set in the Kingsman universe, and that co-writer Jane Goldman is already working on the scripts.

The upcoming prequel, The King's Man, which will show how the top-secret espionage division came to be, is set to hit theaters Feb. 14, 2020.

(via ComicBook)

Speaking of The King's Man, the film's co-writer Karl Gajdusek is set to tackle an adaptation of Salvation Day for the big screen.

The sci-fi novel by author Kali Wallace takes place on an abandoned spaceship where a dormant virus awakens, forcing a young woman in search of a better future to question if that's even possible. Along with the Kingsman prequel, Gajdusek also wrote the Tom Cruise sci-fi flick Oblivion, and served as the executive producer on the first season of Stranger Things.

The film will be produced by Ben Forkner as part of his first-look deal with Entertainment One. He's also set to produce the long-delayed Chris Pratt romp Cowboy Ninja Viking.

(via The Hollywood Reporter)

Finally, Margaret Atwood is splitting the prestigious Booker Prize.

The author was reportedly the favorite to win the coveted fiction award for her follow-up to The Handmaid's Tale, The Testaments. However, the prize was split this year between Atwood and Bernardine Evaristo for her book, Girl, Woman, Other.

"Our consensus was that it was our decision to flout the rules," said committee chairman Peter Florence. "I think laws are inviolable and rules are adaptable to the circumstance."

Atwood previously won the esteemed prize in 2000 for her book The Blind Assassin. Like the Hulu series based on The Handmaid's Tale, which finished its third season this past August, The Testaments is a continuation of life in Gilead, a land where evangelicals have upended American democracy — along with every aspect of female autonomy.

(via The Hollywood Reporter)