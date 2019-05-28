WIRE Buzz: Kingsman prequel pushed back, Black Mirror Season 5 reflects key art

In this WIRE Buzz of the biggest genre news, globetrotting spies, terrifying tales of technology, and doomed college professors all collide in one convenient space.

The prequel film to Matthew Vaughn's Kingsman: The Secret Service film series, originally meant to open this fall, has been pushed back to the winter of 2020. As such, the trilogy capper of the franchise will be delayed as well.

The writer-director revealed this during a chat with Digital Spy, saying: "This Kingsman [prequel; possibly titled The Great Game] has been pushed back to February 14th for coming out, and so, yeah, as soon as that's done, we're looking forward to [making the third one]."

He also added, "It's funny. As Taron [Egerton] was saying, he's looking forward to becoming Eggsy again, because emotionally, it's a lot less draining" — likely referring to the actor's splashy turn as Elton John in the upcoming biopic Rocketman.

Confirming that the third movie in the series would, indeed, close out the story of Eggsy Unwin (Egerton) and Harry Hart (Colin Firth), Vaughn added: "We've got to finish off the Eggsy and Harry relationship. The final chapter of their relationship needs to be told, which we've got ready to do, and I'm hoping to shoot that later this year or the beginning of next year."

Today, Netflix dropped three posters for the upcoming fifth season of its popular sci-fi anthology series Black Mirror. Similar to the first two seasons, Season 5 only comprises three episodes. Nevertheless, the amount of star power in each installment is staggering, from Miley Cyrus to Anthony Mackie to Topher Grace.

Check out the three pieces of key art and descriptions for the episodes below:

A lonely teenager yearns to connect with her favorite pop star — whose charmed existence isn’t quite as rosy it appears:

Two estranged college friends reunite in later life, triggering a series of events that could alter their lives forever:

A cab driver with an agenda becomes the center of attention on a day that rapidly spirals out of control:

Season 5 of Black Mirror debuts on Netflix on June 5. Watch the teaser trailers for each episode here.

Gravitas Entertainment has acquired the U.S. distribution rights to The Nightmare Gallery, Deadline confirms.

The horror film stars Amber Benson (Tara Maclay on Buffy the Vampire Slayer) as an anthropology professor looking into the disappearance of one of her best students. As she digs deeper into the dark and labyrinthine mystery (Deadline compares it to The Da Vinci Code), the university teacher risks her life, her marriage, and her sanity.

Gene Blalock (Carpe Noctem) directed by the movie from a script by Jhan Harp and Rob Stith. Harp and Stith serve as producer and writer on The Orpheus Protocol, respectively.

The Nightmare Gallery co-stars Kevin Chamberlin (Road to Perdition), Mat Devine (Kill Hannah lead singer), and Mieko Hillman (Teen Wolf).