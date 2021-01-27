Robert Kirkman says 'Invincible' live-action movie still on, as animated series lands A-list voice cast

Although the premiere of the animated series based on Robert Kirkman's Invincible comic book has finally been set for late March, Kirkman says that a long-gestating, live action movie based on the same property is still very much in the works.

Speaking with EW, Kirkman confirmed a live-action film adaptation of Invincible, first announced back in 2017, is still "very much in development" but that it was "just taking a long time" to get off the ground. But there are definitely still plans for it to fly.

He elaborated, "We've been fortunate enough to have a two-track plan with Invincible. Right now we've got the animated series at Amazon, which is now on the cusp of launching, and then we're also still developing it as a film series with Universal, with Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg attached."

Although there hasn't been much news about it, Rogen and Goldberg (Preacher) still reportedly intend to write, produce and direct the live-action version of Invincible, which focuses on the son of a powerful superhero called Omni-Man who develops his own abilities and tries to follow in his father's footsteps, only to learn some disturbing things about his pop.

While acknowledging that concurrently developing two separate projects based on the same material was "somewhat weird," Kirkman compared the situation to another (but frankly far better known) franchise: "There've been Spider-Man animated series and Spider-Man movies at the same time. So, I think we're in good company."

Kirkman also noted that there will be "significant differences" between the movie and the TV series, adding, "people will easily be able to tell them apart... We're definitely working to make sure that the two can exist and complement each other."

As for the animated show, the first three segments will launch on Amazon Prime Video on March 26, followed by weekly episodes, with Steven Yeun (The Walking Dead) confirmed to voice main character Mark Grayson and J.K. Simmons (Spider-Man: Far from Home) voicing his dad Omni-Man. Zachary Quinto (NOS4A2), Khary Payton (The Walking Dead), Mahershala Ali (Luke Cage), Jon Hamm (Good Omens), Ezra Miller (The Stand) and others were also announced as part of the voice cast last year.

Additional actors recently confirmed for the show — which is aimed at adults — include Sandra Oh (Killing Eve), Gillian Jacobs (Come Play), Andrew Rannells (Black Monday), Zazie Beetz (Joker), Mark Hamill (Star Wars: The Last Jedi), Walton Goggins (Ant-Man and the Wasp), and more.