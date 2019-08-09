KISS frontman Gene Simmons calls KISS-esque Pokémon 'flattering'

There are new rockin', made-up, starry and black-and-white monsters afoot. But these are no Creatures of the Night. These are Pokémon. In a video released earlier this week, upcoming Nintendo Switch games Pokémon Sword and Shield showed off some new obtainable monsters in the latest addition to the long-running franchise. One of them was Obstagoon, an evolution of Zigzagoon and Linoon only available in Sword and Shield's new region, and it rocks. And it rocks so hard (and looks so familiar) that KISS frontman Gene Simmons needed to weigh in.

That's not as crazy as it sounds. One look at Obstagoon and fans will be able to see the similarities. The tongue. The star eye pattern. The crossed arms, spikes, and vest.

Check it out:

Well, ok, so the star looks more like Paul Stanley's The Starchild, but that tongue is 100 percent Simmons. When the Pokémon was brought to the singer/bassist's attention on Twitter, his response was a single, shocked word:

However, given a bit of time to process what a huge honor it must be to be immortalized alongside the iconic Pikachu and actual garbage bag Trubbish, Simmons came around. In a statement to Newsweek, the rock star explained. "Pokémon has been a part of our household for decades, ever since our kids first discovered them," Simmons said. "And to see Pokémon pay homage to KISS, is flattering."

Now, Obstagoon's evolutionary family has been historically kind of useless (they're some of the normal types that flood the grasslands of the world), but with some new typing and movesets, maybe Obstagoon can live up to Gene Simmons' high expectations. Or at least hold some kind of in-game concert.

Pokémon Sword and Shield hits stores on Nov. 15.