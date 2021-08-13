Game of Thrones' Kit Harrington goes full rock star mode singing 'Drops of Jupiter' on Fallon

The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon celebrated its 1,500 episode yesterday evening with a special musical performance from... Kit Harington? Yep, the Game of Thrones star went for broke last night with an unexpected rendition of Train's 2001 hit, "Drops of Jupiter." According to Fallon, the idea was part of a long-envisioned segment entitled "Straight Up Goes For It."

"This sketch has been our white whale," the late-night host explained to the gathered audience. "We've been pitching it for years to dozens of people. Famous people that you know and love. Singers. They sing in movies — they dance, they sing, and they actually have music out. They all passed on it, but not tonight. Tonight, that changes because we finally have someone who has the guts to do it. He doesn't play the piano, by the way. And he doesn't even really know how to sing. But he's doing it because he's cool and he's funny and he gets it."

Watch the performance now:

Video of Kit Harington Straight Up Goes For It - Drops of Jupiter | The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Harington's tenure as Jon Snow may be over, but he'll be tackling another meaty genre character in November's Eternals as Dane Whitman, aka Black Night. "I seem to have segued from a TV show where I can't tell you anything onto a movie where I can't tell you anything," the actor joked during his actual interview with Fallon. "I can tell you how that TV show ended now, if you want." (Though something tells us most viewers would rather forget how Thrones came to a close).

He went on to explain how Whitman shares some eerie similarities with Snow. "I just had to Google the character. This is a hell of a way to work out who you're playing ... I realized he has a sword and rides a horse. And I was like, 'I know this guy. I've been this guy.' But actually, he's quite different, so it's exciting."

Directed by Oscar-winner Chloé Zhao, Eternals is currently slated to hit the big screen on Friday, Nov. 5 (just two months after the release of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings).