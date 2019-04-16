Kit Harington is utterly disinterested in your negative opinion of Game of Thrones

Apparently actor Kit Harington is a lot like Janice in accounting — he just don’t give a f**k! Specifically, if you’re a critic and you’ve got anything negative to say about the final season of Game of Thrones, he’s not interested.

Harington, who plays Jon Snow in the HBO series, told Esquire that he knows how much work he and his fellow castmates and crewmembers have put into this show, and could not care less if it doesn't meet critics' expectations. (And just a head’s up, there’s some NSFW language below.)

“How I feel about the show right now is quite defiant,” Harington told the magazine. “I think no matter what anyone thinks about this season … but whatever critic spends half an hour writing about this season and makes their [negative] judgment on it, in my head they can go f**k themselves. ‘Cause I know how much work was put into this.”

Added Harrington: “Now if people feel let down by it, I don’t give a f**k — because everyone tried their hardest … In the end, no one’s bigger fans of the show than we are, and we’re kind of doing it for ourselves.”

Harington explains that he knows how much people who worked on Game of Thrones cared about it. He explains that he knows “how much pressure people put on themselves and … how many sleepless nights working or otherwise people had on this show.” Fair enough!

Clearly, the show means a great deal to its cast, with several stars getting GoT-inspired tattoos and even some of its stars marrying each other. So, it’s not surprising that Harington is admittedly “defiant” about the show and utterly indifferent to naysayers opining that it’s not to their liking.

Considering Game of Thrones’ Season 8 premiere drew in more than 17 million viewers across live broadcast and streaming platforms — an all-time ratings record for HBO — it seems to be keeping audience’s happy, too.

Game of Thrones airs its final season Sunday nights at 9 p.m. E.T. on HBO.