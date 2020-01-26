Weekend Buzz: Klaus wins big at Annies; Watchmen wins at DGA; Uncharted gets delayed; New poster for New Mutants

First up in this weekend edition of WIRE Buzz, Netflix's Klaus wound up being the big winner at last night’s 47th Annual Annie Awards for animation, beating out Disney’s heavy hitters Frozen 2 and Toy Story 4.

Sergio Pablos' animated feature about the origin of Santa Claus won seven Annies Saturday, including best animated feature, direction, editing, production design, character design, character animation, and storyboarding. Klaus won the best feature trophy over Frozen 2, How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World, Missing Link, and Toy Story 4.

Another animated feature from Netflix, I Lost My Body, also won big last night, nabbing awards for best independent animated feature, writing, and music. Both Klaus and I Lost My Body have been nominated for the Oscar for Best Animated Feature.

Although Frozen 2 and Missing Link had the most nominations, Frozen 2 won only two awards last night—one for effects and one for voice acting (Josh Gad)—while Missing Link was completely shut out, winning none (as was Toy Story 4). How to Train Your Dragon Homecoming won an Annie for best special production, while Avengers: Endgame won for character animation in a live-action feature.

The Hollywood Reporter has the full list of nominees and winners for each category.

Meanwhile, at the 72nd Annual Directors Guild of America Awards, Nicole Kassell won for Outstanding Directorial Achievement in a Dramatic Series for her work on the debut episode of Watchmen “It’s Summer and We’re Running Out of Ice.” But beyond that, genre received little love at the DGA Awards last night. (Though, to be fair, very few works of genre fiction were nominated this year.)

Up next, Sony is hitting pause on releasing its film adaptation of the popular video game Uncharted. Per The Hollywood Reporter, the studio has pushed back its scheduled release date by three months to March 5, 2021...the former release date for the Masters of the Universe remake.

Considering the film still doesn't officially have a director, this move is not surprising. Just last month, it was announced that director Travis Knight (Bumblebee) was leaving the project, citing scheduling conflicts. Word is that Zombieland and Venom director Ruben Fleischer has been in talks to replace Knight, though neither the studio nor director have officially confirmed this.

The Uncharted games are very much in the Indiana Jones meets Tomb Raider meets National Treasure vein, centered around adventurers traveling the world to hunt down rare treasures. Production for the film adaptation has been languishing in development hell for years, struggling with numerous false starts and a revolving door of directors joining then exiting the proejct.

But, hey, at least the film still has a release date, unlike Masters of the Universe, which isn't on Sony's schedule at all now. And Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg are still on board to star. So, all is not yet lost, Uncharted fans...or He-Man fans, for that matter.

And finally, let's leave the mid-levels of development hell and move on to a film that's escaped movie limbo and will soon see the light of day. Disney continues to assure fans that at long last, The New Mutants will be getting released very, very soon. After dropping a new trailer for the movie earlier this month, the studio has unveiled a new poster for the upcoming horror-themed X-Men spinoff film.

"These are the new mutants," the film's official Twitter account announced on Saturday above the poster featuring the aforementioned new mutants (with x-ray text over their faces...get it?), followed by its release date: "April 3, 2020."

The New Mutants poster features stars Anya Taylor-Joy (Glass) as Magik, Maisie Williams (Game of Thrones) as Wolfsbane, Charlie Heaton (Stranger Things) as Cannonball, Henry Zaga (Teen Wolf) as Sunspot, and Blu Hunt (The Originals) as Mirage.

Based on the Marvel team created by Chris Claremont and Bob McLeod in 1982, The New Mutants follows a group of young mutants being held hostage in an asylum-like facility that may not have their best intentions in mind.

All of this comes after years of delay (remember: that first trailer dropped waaaaaaay back in October 2017). Then the film underwent extensive reshoots. And when Disney closed on a deal buying 20th Century Fox and all its entertainment properties in March of last year, many speculated as to whether the Josh Boone-directed film would be released at all. But now it will be, and Disney has the promotional campaign and release date prove it.

The New Mutants (finally) hits theatres April 3.