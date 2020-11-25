WIRE Buzz: Kristin Wiig hosting SNL ahead of WW debut; more PlayStation 5s coming; Spider-Men in MCU

Saturday Night Live has announced that Wonder Woman 1984 star Kristin Wiig will host the Dec. 19 edition of the show, which is now in its 46th season on NBC. The musical guest will be Dua Lipa. Wiig's appearance is timed to coincide with the release of Wonder Woman 1984 in theaters and on HBO Max on Dec. 25.

SNL tends to feature a lot of skits based on DC characters and films, so it wouldn't surprise us at all if this episode will lean heavily on Wonder Woman 1984 for material. Get your DVR ready!

In the film, Wiig will play one of the two main villains, Barbara Ann Minerva/Cheetah, an archaeologist who becomes friends with Diana, Princess of Themyscira, but whose newly acquired powers soon put her in direct conflict with our heroine.

Wonder Woman 1984's cast also features newcomer Pedro Pascal as the evil Maxwell Lord, with Chris Pine (Steve Trevor), Connie Nielsen (Hippolyta), and Robin Wright (Antiope) all returning from 2017's Wonder Woman. Patty Jenkins is again directing.

The film was originally supposed to come out last June, but we all know what happened with that. The debut was then bounced to August and October before Warner Bros. settled on Christmas Day, along with the HBO Max launch — which will last just one month.

Take heart, disappointed PlayStation fans: more of the new PlayStation 5 consoles are on the way.

According to CNET, Sony promised on Wednesday (Nov. 25) that more units of the enormously popular new gaming device will be available before the end of 2020.

In a statement posted on Twitter, Sony announced, "We want to thank gamers everywhere for making the PS5 launch our biggest console launch ever. Demand for PS5 is unprecedented, so we wanted to confirm that more PS5 inventory will be coming to retailers before the end of the year — please stay in touch with your local retailers."

The PlayStation 5 has been out of stock at most retailers since Sony launched the next-gen console on Nov. 12. Sony has yet to release sales numbers to back up the "biggest console launch ever" claim, nor did it confirm how many new units will make their way to the market before the end of the year. The consoles are only available online due to pandemic restrictions.

It seems that gaming has become as popular as Netflix for people staying home during the COVID-19 crisis: in addition to the PS5 shortage, Microsoft has suggested that its own next-gen consoles, the Xbox Series X and Series S, are going to be hard to find until next spring. Here's a list of where you might find all three in the days ahead — good luck!

Are all versions of Spider-Man considered official in the all-seeing eyes of the Marvel Cinematic Universe? According to one filmmaker who has toiled in the multi-dimensional fields of the MCU, that is, in fact, the case.

This all started with a harmless remark from Moon and Warcraft director Duncan Jones, who brought up the question of whether the animated Spider-Verse of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse was officially part of the MCU. "Tangential connections through portals is covered under the Dr. Strange subsection," wrote Jones, asking original Doctor Strange director Scott Derrickson for a "ruling."

Derrickson replied succinctly, "All Spider-man iterations are defacto MCU."

Now, of course, Jones and Derrickson are probably just be having some fun on social media, knowing that such exchanges can often blow fans' minds or lead to platform-melting speculation. After all, Jones has not been involved with the MCU (yet) and Derrickson himself stepped away from directing Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness back in January of this year.

But that doesn't mean that Derrickson doesn't have some knowledge of Marvel's multiverse plans from his early development of the film, and it perhaps lends a little more credence to the recent rumors that former Spider-stars Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield will join current webslinger Tom Holland in the latter's now-filming third Spider-Man movie — which will also feature multiverse expert Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch). Or perhpas not.

The untitled third Spider-Man movie arrives on Dec. 17, 2021.

