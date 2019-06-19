Doomsday Destroy! Unleash your inner supervillain in new Krypton-ian punching game

If you've ever wanted to punch your computer screen but haven't wanted to deal with the costly after effects, we have news for you! The browser-based game Doomsday Destroy! is like the ultimate rage quit, except no computers get hurt in the process. The Krypton Season 2-celebrating game asks players to punch, nay demolish, their competitors in a quest for the ultimate high score.

As far as DC supervillains go, Doomsday is pretty epic. He possesses powers of destruction so devastating they even challenge the Man-of-Steel himself. Doomsday is the ultimate cautionary tale for why you don't conduct endless unsupervised genetic and cloning experiments on someone. And now you can invoke some of that unadulterated Doomsday rage without all of the pesky scientific experiments in Doomsday Destroy!

The game is pretty straightforward. Players are simply asked to move their mouse or trackpad back and forth as fast as they can. The number of "smashes per second" depends on how fast you can move your mouse from side to side. There are two ways to get a high score: the total number of smashes or smashes per second. Now only one question remains, can you beat your fellow competitors? There's really only one way to find out, and that's to get crackin'.

Of course, Doomsday factors into Season 2 of SYFY's Superman prequel series Krypton, as General Dru-Zod (Colin Salmon) seeks to tighten his control on Krypton and the rest of the galaxy. By the look of it, Season 2, which debuted last week, is shaping up to be a real baddie-iceberg! From Zod to the ruthless bounty-hunter Lobo, from Brainiac to Doomsday, it really is a tough time to be a hero.

Video of KRYPTON | Season 2 Official Trailer | SYFY

Krypton is set two generations before the destruction of the legendary Man of Steel’s home planet. The series follows Superman’s grandfather, Seg-El (Cameron Cuffe) — whose House of El was ostracized and shamed — as he fights to redeem his family’s honor and save his world from chaos.

Will Seg and his resistance fighters be able to save their planet? I guess we'll just have to tune in and find out.

Here's what's in store on tonight's Season 2 Episode 2: “Ghost in the Fire”:

Video of KRYPTON | Season 2, Episode 2: Sneak Peek | SYFY

Based on DC characters, Krypton is executive produced by David S. Goyer (Man of Steel, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, The Dark Knight trilogy). Cameron Welsh (Ash vs Evil Dead) serves as executive producer and showrunner.

Krypton airs on Wednesdays 10/9c on SYFY, or you can also watch online here — though you may have to stop throwing Doomsday punches while you do.