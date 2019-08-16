Krypton will not return for third season, Lobo spinoff not moving forward at SYFY

Krypton, the DC prequel series about Superman's grandfather Seg-El (played by Cameron Cuffe), will not be returning for a third season.

In addition, the Lobo spinoff project with Emmett J. Scanlan in the titular role also won't be moving forward at the network. The studio involved in the co-productions, Warner Horizon Television, plans to shop them to other possible distributors.

Developed by David S. Goyer (co-writer of The Dark Knight and Batman v Superman), Krypton takes place years before the birth of Kal-El (aka Clark Kent/Superman) and the eponymous planet's destruction that sent the hero to Earth. The show's story follows Seg-El's crusade to bring honor to his disgraced house, while trying to stop dastardly plots, including one that involves preventing the birth of his iconic grandson. Along the way, he makes valuable allies like Lyta-Zod (Georgina Campbell) and Adam Strange (Shaun Sipos) and fights famous antagonists like Brainiac (Blake Ritson) and Doomsday.

Executive-produced by Goyer, Cameron Welsh, and Damian Kindler, the comic book series also co-stars Elliot Cowan (Daron-Vex), Ann Ogbomo (Jayna-Zod), Rasmus Hardiker (Kem), Aaron Pierre (Dev-Em), Ian McElhinney (Val-El), Wallis Day (Nyssa-Vex), Colin Salmon (General Dru-Zod), and Hannah Waddingham (Jax-Ur).

Season 1 of Krypton is currently available on DC Universe. Season 2, which aired its final episode ("The Alpha and the Omega") earlier this week, will arrive on the subscription streaming platform soon.