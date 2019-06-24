Krysten Ritter not interested in Jessica Jones revival: ‘I feel good about closing the door’ 

With the entire Defenders-verse now over at Netflix, fans have been holding out hope these characters could eventually get a new lease on life at Disney-owned services like Hulu or Disney+. Well, that could always still happen — but don’t hold your breath for Alias Investigations to take on any new cases.

With the third and final season of Jessica Jones now live on Netflix, star Krysten Ritter told TV Line she has little interest in potentially revisiting the character down the line. So, at least in her current form, it sounds like this really is the last we’ll see of Jessica Jones.

"Do I think I'll play her again? I don't think so," she told TV Line. "I feel like I've played her, you know? I feel really good about it. I feel good about closing the door.”

With Netflix cancelling Jessica Jones — along with Daredevil, Iron Fist, Luke Cage and The Punisher — fans immediately starting pushing for Disney to bring the characters back to live action. It’ll be at least a few years until Disney regains the rights to those characters from Netflix, so any potential revival would have to wait until at least the early 2020s. Netflix pulled the plug because of waning viewership and a hefty licensing fee with Marvel.

The licensing fee wouldn’t be much of an issue if the shows were possibly revived at a Disney-owned outlet, but of course the Mouse House would still have to lure the original stars back for new adventures (and have enough serious interest to mount a revival in the first place, of course, which is far from confirmed).

But, at least in Ritter’s case, it sounds like she’s done. It’d be a shame to not see Jessica on the small screen anymore, but fans can at least take solace that a character like Jessica made it to the small screen at all — and managed to survive for three seasons (two of which were pretty good). If this is the end, at least we’ll always have those three seasons on Netflix.

Season 3 of Jessica Jones is streaming now on Netflix.

