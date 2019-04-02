WIRE Buzz: Kumail Nanjiani starring in Any Person, Living or Dead; The Curse of La La Lhorona gets 360 trailer; more

Rising star Kumail Nanjiani is quickly outgrowing his ergonomic Silicon Valley chair. The actor is appearing in the rebooted version of The Twilight Zone, will soon pop up in Men in Black: International, and is now set to play the lead in Legendary's film adaptation of Any Person, Living or Dead.

Deadline reports that Nanjiani is now attached to the film, which is based on a short story by Simon Rich (Saturday Night Live, Inside Out) and being produced by Legendary Entertainment. Rich himself is adapting the screenplay, and it will be directed by Jonathan Krisel, who has served as executive producer on both Baskets and Portlandia.

The story involves a reclusive scientist and his homemade time machine (always a good idea), who goes about gathering together historical legends like Shakespeare, Aristotle, and George Washington. Though he plans to use their knowledge to solve the problems of humanity, language issues, murder, and racism get in the way. The scientist (presumably played by Nanjiani) ends up having to hunt the historical heroes down.

Do you feel like getting completely creeped out? Do you feel like getting completely creeped out in full 360 degrees? If so, we have just the thing. The horror film The Curse of La Lhorona, which recently debuted at the SXSW Festival, has a little creep-tastic treat for you today.

Video of The Curse of La Llorona 360

Helmed by Michael Chavez (his directorial debut), the supernatural romp stars Linda Cardellini, Raymond Cruz, and Patricia Velásquez. It was written by Mikki Daughtry and Tobias Iaconis. Aquaman director James Wan produced through his Atomic Monster banner... oh, and we almost forgot to mention — it takes place in his ever-scary Conjuring universe.

The film is set for release on Apr. 19, but to get a taste of it now, crank those speakers and hit full-screen on the video above. It's in full 360 degrees, so by all means drag that cursor around to see everything lurking in the shadows.

Finally today, Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa and Warner Bros. Television have taken their relationship to the next level.

Deadline reports that the man behind the hit shows Riverdale, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, and the upcoming Katy Keene has signed a "multi-year overall deal" with the studio. The agreement will have the man behind behind every Archie related project on television developing, writing, and producing new shows under his own banner, Muckle Man Productions. Aguirre-Sacasa will continue to serve as showrunner and executive producer on the shows that already exist.

There's no telling what his new projects will involve, but Riverdale has been a huge hit on The CW, Sabrina has been a huge hit on Netflix, and the pilot for Katy Keene is getting positive early buzz. Will he stay in the Archie-verse, or veer into something else entirely?

One thing above all is certain — after this, nothing in Riverdale will ever be the same again.