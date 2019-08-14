WIRE Buzz: Kyle Chandler joins Clooney's Netflix film; There's Someone Inside Your House sets cast; more

George Clooney's next directorial effort, a still-untitled post-apocalyptic drama at Netflix which he will also produce and star in alongside Felicity Jones, has added even more star power to its ranks. Deadline reports that Kyle Chandler, most recently seen by genre fans in Godzilla: King of the Monsters, has joined the film.

Chandler, perhaps best known to audiences for his role as Coach Eric Taylor in Friday Night Lights, will play an astronaut named Mitchell in the film. Clooney plays Augustine, a scientist living a lonely life in the Arctic who realizes he must make contact with a spacecraft called Aether before it reaches Earth. Chandler and Clooney previously worked together on Argo (which Clooney was a producer on) and the acclaimed Hulu series Catch 22.

Mark L. Smith (The Revenant) wrote the script for the film, which is adapted from Lily Brooks-Dalton's novel Good Morning, Midnight. Clooney and his partner Grant Heslov are producing the project, which does not yet have a release date. Chandler will be seen on the big screen again next year in Legendary's next MonsterVerse film, Godzilla vs. Kong.

Sydney Park (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

Genre powerhouses Shawn Levy (Stranger Things) and James Wan (Aquaman) announced last year that they'd teamed up to adapt Stephanie Perkins' horror novel There's Someone Inside Your House for Netflix, and now the cast for this upcoming fright fest has finally come together ahead of its production start date.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Sydney Park (Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists, The Walking Dead) will lead the upcoming film, which tells the story of a group of high school seniors trying to stop a masked killer who's exposing their secrets and ending their lives. Park will plays Makani, a new transfer student who gets swept up in the murders and finds that her new boyfriend just might be a prime suspect.

Theodore Pellerin, Ashja Cooper, Dale Whibley, Jesse LaTourette, Burkely Duffield, and Diego Josef are also set to start in There's Someone Inside Your House, which is directed by Patrick Brice (Corporate Animals) and adapted from Perkins' novel by Henry Gayden (Shazam!). The film starts shooting in Vancouver next week.

The upcoming (and still somewhat mysterious) third AMC series set in the world of The Walking Dead has already pulled together much of its main cast, but it just added another recurring star. Deadline reports that Joe Holt, whose credits include The Punisher and The Tick, has joined the series as Leo Bennett, a "solid family man" and professor who brings a positive attitude and generosity to life, as well as a devotion to those he loves that makes him willing to put his life on the line.

The still-untitled new Walking Dead series will be the second spinoff in the universe after Fear The Walking Dead, and will tell the story of the first generation of survivors who've managed to come of age in a walker-infested world, while the other series have mostly dealt with people who were already adults or nearly adults when the outbreak began.

The new series will star Nico Tortorella, Annet Mahendru, Aliyah Royale, Alexa Mansour, Nicolas Cantu, and Hal Cumpston, and has already kicked off production in Richmond, Virginia.