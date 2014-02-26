Lady Sif enters full-on warrior mode in 14 new Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. pics

We’ve got loads of new pics of Jaimie Alexander’s Lady Sif (Thor, Thor: The Dark World) getting cozy -- though perhaps not super comfortable -- alongside our favorite Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.

Sif will take a break from lofty Asgard and beam down to earth in order to appear in the March 11 episode, titled “Yes Men,” in which she'll help Coulson's team catch an Asgardian baddie.

Here’s the episode synopsis:

When Coulson and his team are attacked by Lorelei-a deadly seductress who escaped from Asgard-Thor’s Lady Sif, her longtime nemesis, steps in to try to save them, on “Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.,” TUESDAY, MARCH 11 (8:00-9:01 p.m., ET) on the ABC Television Network.

Looks like our favorite lady warrior will get to kick some ass in style alongside Agent Coulson (Clark Gregg) and the rest of the team, and we've got to admit, our bodies are ready. Have a look at the cool pics below, and let us know how excited you are about this particular episode.

Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. returns on March 4.

(via Comic Book Movie)